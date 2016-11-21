Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 22, 2016

Updated 5:53 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1122_00002718
sn.1122_00002718

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 11/22/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 11/22/16 10:00

Story highlights

November 22, 2016

This Tuesday on CNN Student News: Tensions rise between China and Hong Kong, we examine the plight of Christians in Iraq, and we explain why the Dead Sea is shrinking -- and what's being done about it.
Please note: This will be our last broadcast of the week. CNN Student News resumes on Monday, November 29th, and we hope you have a very happy Thanksgiving!
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Read More
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!