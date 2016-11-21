CNN Student News - November 22, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

November 22, 2016

This Tuesday on CNN Student News: Tensions rise between China and Hong Kong, we examine the plight of Christians in Iraq, and we explain why the Dead Sea is shrinking -- and what's being done about it.

Please note: This will be our last broadcast of the week. CNN Student News resumes on Monday, November 29th, and we hope you have a very happy Thanksgiving!

TRANSCRIPT

Read More