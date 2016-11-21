Breaking News

America's Cup: Russell Coutts aiming for F1 on water

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 6:43 AM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Competitors in the America&#39;s Cup face challenging sailing. Here the Swedish team is pictured in action off Toulon in September.
Photos:
Competitors in the America's Cup face challenging sailing. Here the Swedish team is pictured in action off Toulon in September.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
The Artemis crew celebrates its overall victory in the Toulon leg of the the Louis Vuitton America&#39;s Cup World Series.
Photos:
The Artemis crew celebrates its overall victory in the Toulon leg of the the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Spectacular action from the second day of the Toulon stage of racing as the Japanese and New Zealand team multihulls compete.
Photos:
Spectacular action from the second day of the Toulon stage of racing as the Japanese and New Zealand team multihulls compete.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
The Japan, New Zealand and French team multihulls battle for position on the second day of the Louis Vuitton America&#39;s Cup World Series.
Photos:
The Japan, New Zealand and French team multihulls battle for position on the second day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Ben Ainslie&#39;s British Land Rover team won two of the six races in Toulon to head the overall standings with one round to go.
Photos:
Ben Ainslie's British Land Rover team won two of the six races in Toulon to head the overall standings with one round to go.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Artemis laid the foundations for its overall victory in Toulon with two race wins out of three on the first day of competition.
Photos:
Artemis laid the foundations for its overall victory in Toulon with two race wins out of three on the first day of competition.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Multihulls France&#39;s Groupama, Great Britain&#39;s Land Rover, Japan&#39;s Softbank, USA&#39;s Oracle, Sweden&#39;s Artemis and New Zealand&#39;s Emirates sail on the first day of competition off Toulon.
Photos:
Multihulls France's Groupama, Great Britain's Land Rover, Japan's Softbank, USA's Oracle, Sweden's Artemis and New Zealand's Emirates sail on the first day of competition off Toulon.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Royal couple Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, enjoyed America&#39;s Cup competition off Portsmouth, England, in July.
Photos:
Royal couple Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, enjoyed America's Cup competition off Portsmouth, England, in July.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Sailing legend Ainslie celebrates victory with team Land Rover BAR at the America&#39;s Cup World Series in Portsmouth, England, in July.
Photos:
Sailing legend Ainslie celebrates victory with team Land Rover BAR at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, England, in July.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Competitors pictured in the first freshwater races in the event&#39;s history on Lake Michigan in June.
Photos:
Competitors pictured in the first freshwater races in the event's history on Lake Michigan in June.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Ainslie of Land Rover BAR of Great Britain (R) celebrates his team&#39;s Louis Vuitton America&#39;s Cup World series Championship win in Fukuoka. Land Rover now takes the two bonus points into next year&#39;s America&#39;s Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.
Photos:
Ainslie of Land Rover BAR of Great Britain (R) celebrates his team's Louis Vuitton America's Cup World series Championship win in Fukuoka. Land Rover now takes the two bonus points into next year's America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
swedish sail americas cupToulon 91)Toulon (6)Toulon (2)Toulon (3)Toulon (4)Toulon (5)sailing americas cup royals portsmouthainslie americas cup portsmouthmichigan americas cupben ainslie americas cup

Story highlights

  • Coutts is the winner of five America's Cup trophies in total
  • He won three as a sailor and two as team boss
  • Kiwi is CEO of 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda

London (CNN)For Russell Coutts, nothing will ever come close to winning Olympic gold and three America Cups as a sailor.

But transforming the America's Cup from a pastime for the super wealthy into a fast-paced television event with global appeal may come a close second for the Kiwi sailing legend turned boss of international sport's oldest trophy.
    "To be involved in (the America's Cup) is, if not equally exciting, very close to it," said Coutts, who won his first race at the age of nine in a small wooden dinghy off the coast of Dunedin, on New Zealand's South Island.

    'Sailed with great teams'

    "I don't necessarily think one is better than the other," Coutts said by phone from New Zealand when asked if he preferred sailing over business.
    Russell Coutts in 2015.
    Russell Coutts in 2015.
    Read More
    "As a sailor, it was a tremendous amount of fun," said the 54-year-old, the most successful helmsman in America's Cup history whose 14-0 record in the 1995, 2000 and 2003 editions is unrivaled.
    "I sailed with some great teams," said Coutts, who is chief executive of the America's Cup Event Authority which organizes the 35th edition of sailing's elite race next year in Bermuda.
    "On the event side, I've worked with great people as well and achieved a lot since 2010, in particular in developing the media and television side."
    Coutts clinched an Olympic gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games in the Finn Class and won two more America's Cup trophies in 2010 and 2013 as CEO of defending champions Oracle Team USA.
    READ: Russell Coutts wants to expand America's Cup format to 12 teams

    Taking the Cup into a new era

    He is one of the main architects of transforming what is affectionately known as the "Auld Mug" into something akin to "Formula One on water."
    Coutts won his three Cups between 1995 and 2003 in elegant monohull yachts going no faster than 14mph in races that took place far away from the shore.
    AC35 by the numbers

    • 20 broadcasters to show races in more than 150 countries

    • 600,000 spectators watched World Series races in Chicago, New York, Portsmouth and Toulon

    • 850 hours of TV broadcast

    • 175 million cumulative viewers

    The 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco was staged in front of thousands of spectators close to the shore in hydrofoil catamarans capable of going up to 50mph.
    READ: How Oracle Team USA staged one of sport's greatest comebacks in 2013
    The new format, with Emmy Award-winning, virtual, on-screen graphics explaining the races to a layman audience, was a hit with television viewers worldwide.
    While Coutts often had to sail as long as three hours when he competed in the Cup, the 35th edition (AC35) next year in Bermuda's Great Sound will be decided by races lasting no more than 22 minutes.
    READ: will mind or machine win the day in Bermuda?

    Raising the bar

    Just like during his sailing days, Coutts is setting the bar high as an executive, saying more people are going to watch the 35th edition than any previous America's Cup.
    Teams lining up for the start in Portsmouth earlier this year.
    Teams lining up for the start in Portsmouth earlier this year.
    "I'm pretty confident about that now," he said. "It's appealing not only to the sailing audience but also to a non-sailing audience."
    Innovations include 3D cameras and more on-board cameras to give television viewers a better idea of what's it like to sail the powerful boats that seem to fly over the water.
    Britain's Land Rover BAR syndicate, headed by Olympic sailing legend Ben Ainslie, is leading the 2015-16 Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series ahead of teams from New Zealand, Japan, Sweden, France and the US. The final leg of the series will be in Fukuoka, Japan from 18-20 November.
    READ: Swedish success in Toulon as GB leads the series
    The six syndicates will take part in two qualifying events next May and June with the winner taking on defending champions Oracle Team USA for the America's Cup in Bermuda.

    'Anyone can win it'

    "It's exciting and dramatic racing and we're very fortunate these days to have a very close competition between the teams," said Coutts.
    "It's very hard to judge at this point who is going to be strong for the final races in next May and June. Most people would say any one of those teams can win races and certainly most of the teams are capable of going on and winning the America's Cup overall."
    The new format and the strong competition between the six teams that all hail from different countries is boosting interest from broadcasters and sponsors, Coutts said.
    "We are tracking ahead of the previous edition in terms of pretty much all of the metrics," Coutts said. "Compelling racing is really what drives viewership. People turn on the TV to see something that's exciting and largely unpredictable."

    Bermuda 2017

    Only a seven hour flight from London Gatwick and 90 minutes from New York City, the local Bermuda government is hoping the 2017 America&#39;s Cup will give its economy a boost after five years of recession. Here&#39;s a shot of Horseshoe Bay Beach, voted one of the best beaches in the world by the likes of Conde Nast and TripAdvisor.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    Only a seven hour flight from London Gatwick and 90 minutes from New York City, the local Bermuda government is hoping the 2017 America's Cup will give its economy a boost after five years of recession. Here's a shot of Horseshoe Bay Beach, voted one of the best beaches in the world by the likes of Conde Nast and TripAdvisor.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    Founded in 1851, the America&#39;s Cup is the oldest continuous international sports event in the world. It attracts worldwide media attention and international visitors. Here is the Artemis racing team during the America&#39;s Cup World Series last year going airborne on Bermuda&#39;s Great Sound.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    Founded in 1851, the America's Cup is the oldest continuous international sports event in the world. It attracts worldwide media attention and international visitors. Here is the Artemis racing team during the America's Cup World Series last year going airborne on Bermuda's Great Sound.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    This semi-tropical paradise of 181 islands may be mainly known for its stunning beaches, but it also has more golf courses per square mile than anywhere else in the world. Here&#39;s Rory McIlroy hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final day of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course in 2014 in Southampton, Bermuda.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    This semi-tropical paradise of 181 islands may be mainly known for its stunning beaches, but it also has more golf courses per square mile than anywhere else in the world. Here's Rory McIlroy hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final day of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course in 2014 in Southampton, Bermuda.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Although Bermuda isn&#39;t part of the Caribbean, it does boast the northernmost coral reefs thanks to the warm waters that flow from through the region on the Gulf Stream which make it ideal for scuba diving and spear-fishing.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    Although Bermuda isn't part of the Caribbean, it does boast the northernmost coral reefs thanks to the warm waters that flow from through the region on the Gulf Stream which make it ideal for scuba diving and spear-fishing.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    The Bermuda hospitality industry is currently re-branding itself as a hip, sporty tourism destination. This is the famous Ariel Sands resort, co-owned by the actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. It&#39;s being refurbished and will open next year in time for the America&#39;s Cup, complete with beachside cottages, a fresh water pool, direct beach access, a salon and spa. The eco-friendly property will be running on green energy.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    The Bermuda hospitality industry is currently re-branding itself as a hip, sporty tourism destination. This is the famous Ariel Sands resort, co-owned by the actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. It's being refurbished and will open next year in time for the America's Cup, complete with beachside cottages, a fresh water pool, direct beach access, a salon and spa. The eco-friendly property will be running on green energy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    After a long day sailing, diving or spear-fishing, islands guests can enjoy a subterranean spa at the Grotto Bay Beach Resort. The hotel offers treatments carried out on floating pontoons surrounded by stalagtites.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    After a long day sailing, diving or spear-fishing, islands guests can enjoy a subterranean spa at the Grotto Bay Beach Resort. The hotel offers treatments carried out on floating pontoons surrounded by stalagtites.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    The sun sets over Hamilton, the capital of Bermuda, after a training day last year during the America&#39;s Cup World Series. Next year&#39;s finals may give its economy a $250 million boost, local organizers say.
    Photos: Bermuda up close
    The sun sets over Hamilton, the capital of Bermuda, after a training day last year during the America's Cup World Series. Next year's finals may give its economy a $250 million boost, local organizers say.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    23_Horseshoe Bay Beach_Southampton Parish_BermudaAmerica&#39;s Cup Artemis Racing airborneRory McIlroy Port Royaldiver lionfishcelebrityownedhotels-Ariel-Sands copycarib hotel-Grotto Bay Beach Resortamerica&#39;s cup bermuda sunset
    In a first for the 165-year-old event, next year's Cup will be witnessed by the biggest fleet of large yachts with 80 superyachts registered to attend. About 46 cruise ships plan to visit Bermuda in the month leading up to the Cup.
    One thing Coutts won't be able to do is top the attendance figures of the 2013 America's Cup, when organizers estimated about one million people flocked to San Francisco Bay to watch the races live.
    AC social media hits

    • 71 million Facebook impressions

    • 10.8 million Twitter impressions

    • 2 million video views on You Tube/Facebook

    Bermuda, with a population of 65,000, is a small island archipelago located in the North Atlantic and east of South Carolina.
    "Bermuda doesn't have the same infrastructure as a large city," Coutts said, pointing out it only has 2,600 hotel rooms. "But it's going to be a very attractive event, there is no doubt about that.
    Visit cnn.com/sailing for more news and videos
    "It's fair to say there will be a significant number of thousands of people attending the events. I don't think it will be hundreds of thousands."