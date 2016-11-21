A very Trumpsgiving at Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump and his family will spend Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, according to a spokesperson.

Jason Miller told reporters that Trump plans to leave for the holiday on Tuesday afternoon from New York, and that there would be "further updates on when he'll return."

Asked if Trump will hold meetings while he is vacationing at Mar-a-Lago, Miller didn't respond directly.

"Hopefully, he's eating some turkey," Miller said, adding that it will "be a time to get together with family and have a brief break in action."

Still, he said that there's "never too long of a break," and that Trump "wants to get right back at it," recognizing that there is a "finite time to get the cabinet and the administration put together."

