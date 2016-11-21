Trump overseas business interests subject to new scrutiny

Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with business leaders and that's raising eyebrows

Some worry that his business connections are too entangled with global politics

New York (CNN) Meetings between President-elect Donald Trump and the Japanese prime minister as well as a subsequent meeting with business partners from India are raising questions about how difficult it may be to untangle Trump's worldwide properties once he is sworn in.

A CNN review of Trump's most recent financial disclosures show the President-elect has about 150 companies that have had dealings in at least 25 countries outside of the US, including Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan.

Those business interests have ranged from beverage sales in Israel to golf course developments in the UAE.

Although the location of some of Trump's foreign business deals could overlap with future foreign policy decisions, many of Trump's foreign business ties involve licensing deals, in which another party owns the property and pays Trump to use his brand. The Trump Organization has created multiple companies to individually handle each of these deals.

For example, the President-elect listed two separate companies in his disclosures linked to the Trump Tower in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Although a brochure promoting the property includes a photograph of Trump and quotes his praises of the hotel, his organization's website discloses that developer Aetos SA owns the property and states it is not "developed or sold by Donald J. Trump."

Read More