Breaking News

Rick Scott: I won't serve in Trump White House

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 5:50 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp Rick Scott won't serve in Trump White House cnntv_00002001
exp Rick Scott won't serve in Trump White House cnntv_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Rick Scott: I won't serve in Trump White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rick Scott: I won't serve in Trump White House 01:13

(CNN)Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he will not accept a post in the Trump White House despite a friendly visit with the President-elect in New York last week.

"I am not going to go to the White House," Scott told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "The Lead." "I have a great job. I have a little more than two years to go in this job. I've got a lot of good things to get done. ... I've got a lot of things to do here."
Scott, who was an early supporter of Donald Trump's campaign, also expressed enthusiasm for the President-elect and his transition efforts so far.
    "We had a good meeting," said Scott. "He's working hard. He's energized."
    "I will do everything I can to help President-elect Trump," Scott said later in the interview.
    Read More
    Scott's visit to Trump Tower on Thursday immediately set off speculation the Republican governor, who ran a powerful super PAC that spent millions of dollars in support of Trump, could be on the short list for a high-level position.