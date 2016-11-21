(CNN) Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he will not accept a post in the Trump White House despite a friendly visit with the President-elect in New York last week.

"I am not going to go to the White House," Scott told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "The Lead." "I have a great job. I have a little more than two years to go in this job. I've got a lot of good things to get done. ... I've got a lot of things to do here."

Scott, who was an early supporter of Donald Trump's campaign, also expressed enthusiasm for the President-elect and his transition efforts so far.

"We had a good meeting," said Scott. "He's working hard. He's energized."

"I will do everything I can to help President-elect Trump," Scott said later in the interview.

