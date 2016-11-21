Obama advice to daughters about election: 'Don't get into a fetal position'

Story highlights President Barack Obama gave a wide-ranging interview to the New Yorker

Obama discuss the election of Donald Trump and offered suggestions about how to deal with it

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama's advice to his two daughters and anyone worried about the election of Donald Trump is not to "get into a fetal position" and put the outcome in context.

"This is not mathematics; this is biology and chemistry. These are living organisms, and it's messy," the departing president said in a wide-ranging interview.

"You don't get into a fetal position about it. You don't start worrying about apocalypse. You say, O.K., where are the places where I can push to keep it moving forward," Obama added.

