Story highlights Kris Kobach, the current secretary of state in Kansas, met with Trump at his Bedminster golf club on Sunday afternoon

The paperwork lays out key points the DHS director would take on, including reintroducing NSEERS

Washington (CNN) A photo-op Sunday with Donald Trump may have revealed prospective Cabinet member Kris Kobach's plans for the Department of Homeland Security.

Kobach, the current secretary of state in Kansas, met with Trump at his Bedminster golf club Sunday afternoon. In recent days, Kobach's name has been floated as a potential pick for head of the Department of Homeland Security.

The two posed for the press on the front steps, and in the photo released by AP, Kobach is holding a document that is facing the camera, which appears to lay out in boldfaced type guidelines for the role the two men were seemingly discussing.

The document Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach is holding during a photo-op with President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday in Bedminster, NJ. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The document is titled "Department of Homeland Security" and underneath reads "Kobach Strategic Plan for First 365 Days."

DHS, whose secretary requires Senate confirmation, is in charge of immigration policy and border security -- two key issues Trump promised to amend in his platform throughout his candidacy.

