Howard Dean calls Steve Bannon 'a Nazi'

(CNN) Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean called President-elect Donald Trump's chief strategist pick Steve Bannon "a Nazi."

"It's a big word and I don't usually use it unless somebody's really anti-Semitic, really misogynistic, really anti-Black," Dean continued, adding that Trump is "a complicated guy."

Bannon, a former executive chair of alt-right Breitbart News, was appointed by the President-elect to serve as chief strategist , making him one of the most powerful people entering the White House with Trump come January. The position does not requite Senate approval.

