FEC hits Trump on 1,100 errors, totaling roughly $1.3M

Story highlights The FEC alerted the Trump campaign that it had close to 1,100 errors amounting to more than $1.3 million in corrections

The announcement came just months after the Trump campaign shifted to an aggressive digital fundraising model

Washington (CNN) The Federal Election Commission is asking the campaign of Donald Trump to correct more than 1,000 errors in its latest financial filing.

The FEC determined that the Trump campaign accepted close 1,100 donations, which amounted to roughly $1.3 million, that violated one of a handful of campaign finance laws.

In some cases, the Trump campaign accepted donations from groups that had not registered properly with the FEC. But in the majority, donors blew right past legal donation limits, the commission wrote in a letter to the Trump campaign sent Monday

Larry Noble of the Campaign Legal Center said the FEC letter is fairly routine.

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and the presidential transition did not immediately return requests for comment Monday morning.