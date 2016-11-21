Conway defends Trump's 'Hamilton' twitter scrap: 'Why do you care'

Story highlights Kellyanne Conway said Trump's social media use is effective messaging and defending his right to share his opinion

Conway also defended the selection of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, and praised for Mitt Romney, reportedly in contention for secretary of state

(CNN) Former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Monday defended President-elect Donald Trump's Twitter vendetta against the Broadway musical "Hamilton," arguing that social media use is "a great way" to "cut through the noise or silence" and that Trump has the right to offer his criticism.

"Why do you care?" Conway said when asked by "New Day" host Chris Cuomo about Trump's "Hamilton" feud. "Who is to say that he can't do that, make a comment, spend five minutes on a tweet and making a comment and still be president-elect?"

Conway, a senior adviser to Trump, criticized media coverage of the social media controversy, saying that Trump is "just trying to cut through the nonsense of people telling Americans what is important to them, which we saw through the elections wasn't true. People constantly being told this issue, this statement, this past transgression is important to you -- and Americans said, 'No, it's not. What's important to me is this 100-day plan.'"

"That's not what he's tweeting about," Cuomo said. "He said that 'Hamilton' is overrated."

"That's his opinion," Conway shot back. She argued that the focus should be "on what [Trump] did this week as your president-elect, which was unbelievable and I'm going to say unprecedented."

Read More