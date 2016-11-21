BET founder: Trump 'committed to reaching out to African-Americans'

Story highlights Bob Johnson says he told Donald Trump, "Don't say to black Americans, 'What do you have to lose?'"

Johnson also responds to an alt-right group leader saying "Hail Trump"

(CNN) The founder of BET said Monday night he is optimistic the lives of African-Americans could improve under President-elect Donald Trump after meeting with him Sunday.

Bob Johnson, who supported Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, told CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront" that he had a positive and frank discussion with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, adding that, "I came away from the meeting understanding that President Trump is committed to reaching out to African-Americans."

Johnson said he told Trump, "Don't say to black Americans, 'What do you have to lose?' say to black Americans 'What do you have to gain by a Trump presidency?' " He said they discussed a number of issues that could benefit the black community if they were implemented by the Trump administration.

Responding to video of an alt-right group leader declaring "Hail Trump, " Johnson said, "I know that there are people like that in America. It's been that way ever since slavery existed in this country and they're not going to go away tomorrow or the next day."

He said Trump and his team "gotta show me what they're going to deliver to make those kind of silly Nazi behavior(s) irrelevant to black America."

