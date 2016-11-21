Alt-right leader: 'Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!'

Washington (CNN) The racism and anti-Semitism of the alt-right movement were on display Saturday in Washington when its members gathered to celebrate Donald Trump's victory.

"Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!" he declared.

His remarks were filled with racist imagery -- including references to "the black political machines" and Latino housekeepers -- as he bashed Hillary Clinton's minority supporters.

"Her coalition was made up of mutually hostile tribes only united out of a hatred of 'whitey' -- that is to say, out of a hatred of us," Spencer said.

He added that "there are no two parts of this coalition who could ever be in the same room together for any length of time."

"America was, until this last generation, a white country, designed for ourselves and our posterity. It is our creation and our inheritance, and it belongs to us," Spencer said.

The event was held at the Northwest Washington restaurant Maggiano's which issued an apology Monday and told the Washington Post that it would donate $10,000 to the D.C. office of the Anti-Defamation League

His comments came as Trump is under fire for tapping Steve Bannon, who was until recently the head of the alt-right Breitbart News, as his chief White House strategist, a position that does not require Senate approval. Bannon has said he rejects the racist and anti-Semitic elements of the alt-right and described himself as an "economic nationalist."

Spencer bashed journalists covering the 2016 presidential election, too.

"One wonders if these people are people at all, or instead soulless golem," Spencer said in a reference to a Jewish fable in a portion of his speech dedicated to criticizing both the media and Jews.

He also used a Nazi-era propaganda term meaning "lying press" to describe reporters, citing "the mainstream media -- or perhaps we should refer to them in the original German, lugenpresse."

And he tempered his praise the Republican President-elect.

Even Trump, Spencer warned the white supremacist audience, has taken positions that are in his view too friendly to minorities and Jewish people.

He said Trump has supported affirmative action and opposed segregated establishments. On immigration, Spencer said, Trump "left the door open to some kind of mass amnesty at a future date, talking about keeping the 'good ones' in the country." And, he said, Trump "will be perhaps the most pro-Zionist president ever put in office," citing his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal, "which we should admit wasn't actually that bad."