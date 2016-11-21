Timothy Stanley is a historian and columnist for Britain's Daily Telegraph. He is the author of "Citizen Hollywood: How the Collaboration Between L.A. and D.C. Revolutionized American Politics." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The word a lot of people use to describe the Trump transition is "chaos." That's inaccurate. His appointment schedule is right on time and you might not like his choices but they make sense. They have so far been a rejection of the "team of rivals" approach associated with Obama and modeled on Lincoln's administration.

Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo (CIA) hounded Hillary Clinton over Benghazi. Far from representing an isolationist revolution in foreign and military policy, the new administration will likely maintain an active role in the world, and give America's security agencies its full support. This is a pity because dovishness was one of Trump's most attractive qualities in the election.

So perhaps it's no surprise that Mitt Romney, an old-fashioned hawk, showed up at Trump's door to discuss, reportedly, the Secretary of State post. This would be a coup for Trump. To put on his team a man who is hugely respected and yet also an outspoken rival could look like he is reaching out.

This is another thing that many President-elects have tried to do. Obama kept Bush appointee Robert Gates on at defense and made Hillary Clinton, his constant critic in the primaries, Secretary of State. Moreover, Romney is strongly associated with opposition to Moscow -- it was he who tried to put Russian hegemonic ambitions on the election agenda in 2012.

Some fear that Mike Flynn is too friendly with Putin , so Romney would add some nice balance. Jimmy Carter went for a similar model when he appointed two very different men, Cyrus Vance and Zbigniew Brzezinski, as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser in the 1970s.

Then again, leaving Romney out in the cold might allow an alternative political court to grow that fosters Republican criticism of the new administration. In other words, how Trump handles his conservative opposition is going to be just as important as how he deals with the Democrats. Democratic rebellion is expected and many votes will dismiss it as mere partisanship. But Romney, or the Bush family, have the capacity to create truly damaging headlines.

And if the cabinet is entirely made up of conservative Republicans with Trumpish tendencies, Trump leaves himself open to criticism from a GOP establishment that, since the surprise victory, has been otherwise happy to assent to his leadership.

For all this, the transition is actually going quite smoothly. Most presidents aim to have it done by Christmas and Trump is way ahead of that. It's unlikely that a Republican Congress will block any appointments -- even Jeff Sessions for attorney general, troubled by accusations of racism, will likely sail through. Any heat seems to be cannily generated by Trump himself, via Twitter. His war with the cast of Hamilton feels like a brilliantly choreographed distraction from, among other things, his selection process.

Does Trump want to construct consensus in Washington or push forth aggressively with his own agenda? Perhaps that's a silly question. Expect a cabinet that largely does as it's told.