Team Trump reflects divisive campaign rhetoric

Reza Aslan is the author of "Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth" and the host of CNN's new original series Believer: With Reza Aslan. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Asked on ABC whether the President-elect agrees with the assessment of his new National Security Adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, that "Islam is not a real religion, but a political ideology masked behind a religion," Reince Preibus responded, "Well, I think so."

The soon-to-be White House Chief of Staff, and the symbol of the GOP establishment in Donald Trump's new cabinet, went on to repeat the usual rigmarole about how "the phrasing can always be done differently," but that "clearly there are some aspects of that faith that are problematic."

Judging from these comments, one shouldn't be surprised that the President-elect has gathered around him a circle of advisers and cabinet members who eagerly share his views on Islam and Muslims

His chief adviser, Steve Bannon, burnished his Crusader credentials at a conference held at the Vatican in 2014, where he reportedly argued that "we're at the very beginning stages of a very brutal and bloody conflict" that will require the creation of a "church militant," lest it "completely eradicate everything that we've been bequeathed over the last 2,000, 2,500 years."

His attack dog and rumored potential pick for Secretary of State, Rudy Giuliani, has suggested that Muslims on the government's watch list should be electronically tagged

A rumored choice for heading the Department of Homeland Security, David Clarke, has proposed setting up patrols to target Muslim neighborhoods.

And now, we are told by the new Chief of Staff that Flynn is "in line with how President-elect Trump views Islam."

Understand what this would mean: the man responsible for enforcing the Constitution of the United States believes that Islam is "not a real religion." And if Islam is not a real religion, then American Muslims do not have the same first amendment religious rights that members of all the other "real" religions in the United States enjoy.