Story highlights Erdogan slammed the Security Council over the Syria war

He called for a no-fly zone in the war-torn country

(CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an overhaul of the United Nations on Monday, saying its Security Council had failed to address the Syria conflict and other global challenges.

Erdogan gave an unabashed speech in Istanbul at the closing of a NATO meeting, where he slammed the Security Council's concentration of power, reiterating that "the world is bigger than five."

Some humanitarian groups say around 400,000 people have been killed in the Syria war.

"There are so many countries. There are five permanent members of the Security Council and one of those five permanent members can make a decision that binds the rest of the world. That is not fair, that is not just," Erdogan said.

The Security Council was widely criticized for its inaction in the earlier years of the Syrian war, which broke out during the Arab Spring in 2011.

The first US-led air strikes took place in September 2014.

