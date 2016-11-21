In Aleppo, another day of deadly relentless bombardments

Story highlights White Helmets cite dozens of casualties

Aleppo has been decimated by violence, with the most intense bombing since the conflict started in 2011

(CNN) Aleppo withstood another day of all-out war as bombardments in eastern Aleppo left at least 27 people dead and 120 injured on Monday, according to the Syrian Civil Defense Force, also called the White Helmets.

The casualties followed days of intense bombings on eastern Aleppo and surrounding countryside, which have left more than 300 people dead, the most intense bombing since the conflict started in 2011. It has particularly devastated Aleppo, divided between government-controlled areas in the west and rebel positions in the east.

#Aleppo city update: 27 killed;

3 in Jisr AlHaj

8 - Sukari

2 - Sakhur

6 - Shaar

2 - Eastern Ansari

2 - Karm AlNuzha

4 - Fardus

&120+ injured pic.twitter.com/1MotqyNuEP — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) November 21, 2016

The Syrian regime resumed heavy bombardment over eastern Aleppo on Tuesday after a three-week lull, killing at least 289 people by Saturday, the White Helmets said. Among the latest reported violence: a suspected chemical attack that killed four children and their parents.

Two activist groups -- the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Aleppo Media Center -- said a barrage of barrel bombs struck their neighborhood, al-Sakhour.

The Syrian American Medical Society told CNN that not one hospital is operating at full capacity because of the relentless bombardment. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the assault and "indiscriminate shelling" for killing and maiming scores of civilians, including children, and for leaving eastern Aleppo without a functioning hospital.

Read More