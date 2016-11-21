Story highlights More than 300 killed in eastern Aleppo in week's worth of bombings

Rescuers claim that hospitals have been the primary target

Doctor tells of horrific conditions in a medical center

(CNN) In every corridor, every corner of the Omar Hospital in Aleppo, there are scenes of horror.

Decapitated bodies on the hospital's floor, children with bloodied faces, screaming mothers searching for their families under the rubble -- these were some of images that one medic described to CNN after a hospital in eastern Aleppo was attacked Saturday.

"Whatever I say I will not be able to describe the horror I am seeing," Aref al-Aref, who filmed the aftermath of the shelling, said.

On Sunday, Syrian regime forces pounded the rebel-held areas in and around the city of Aleppo with airstrikes and artillery shelling, according to Syria Civil Defense, killing 32 people and bringing the total death toll in a week-long bombardment campaign to over 300.

Rescuers claim that hospitals in eastern Aleppo have been the primary target of the bombardment, which they describe as the most intense since the war began five years ago.

