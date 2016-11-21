The cuckoo clock gets a modern makeover
Fatbird Clock by Marco Borraccino – An orange ball appears on the Fatbird's nose at the top of each hour, and the time is displayed on its body. The clock can also be synced with your schedule via an app to provide reminders.
Cuckoo Family by Marine Sergent – Each cuckoo represents a different unit of time: the second, the minute and the hour. Each generates its own graphics when placed on the iPad screen, together representing the time.
Watch the Birdie by Céline Mosset – Watch the Birdie takes one photo an hour, and one photo whenever someone passes by its lens. You can look at them in a slideshow, but be warned: they'll disappear as soon as you've viewed them.
Papagei Clock by Malak Mebkhout – Every 20 minutes, the Papagei Clock asks the time. The reply is the recorded and played back for all to hear.
CC Timer by Alexandre Burdin – Instead of playing a distinctive sound every 30 minutes, the CC Timer has ambient sounds representing different measurements of time (from seconds to one day) playing at all times.
Swiss Paradise by Marie Ivol – Talk about a statement: the cuckoo clocks hides a bank safe, a reference to the ongoing debate around the Swiss banking industry.
Cuckoo by James Auger – The golden bird passes through the ring slowly, before whizzing through the open gap at the top of each hour.
Cuckoo by Nitzan Cohen – While a traditional cuckoo clock hides only the bird, Nitzan Cohen's version obscures the clock face itself. Once an hour, the black circle rotates to reveal the time.
Coucou-Nest by Noélie Salguero-Hernandez and Nadège Dell'omo Seigne – The solar-powered Coucou-Nest has a ball of birdseed on its pendulum to attract real birds, who can make their homes inside the clock itself.
En vol (In Flight) by Matthieu Pache – The bird sings quietly throughout the day -- except on the half hour, when the chirping suddenly gets much louder.
Sémaphore by Wendy Gaze – The roll of paper will print evenly over the course of the year before running out, giving us a view both of how much time has passed and how much time remains.
Voyages extraordinaires by Claudio Colucci – Claudio Colucci's clock, inspired by Jules Verne, tells the time, but also gives details about holidays, seasons, astrological signs and seasons on overlapping discs.
Serial Cuckoos Irène Gonet – Why have one cuckoo when you can have several? To figure out the time, count the number of birds peeking out. (A golden cuckoo pops out at the half hour.)
Back to the Trees by Clémentine Despocq – Clémentine Despocq's cuckoos have gone back to nature, abandoning their chalets for the simple comforts of the nest.
Coucou Time – Instead of just marking the time, Coucou Time celebrates is. The device diffuses the scent of spring time plants, using essential oils from plants gathered early this April.