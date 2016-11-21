Charity breaks barriers of disability through martial arts

Story highlights Katarina Eckstein's autistic brothers inspired her to found Breaking Barriers

Program hosts Taekwondo classes, camps and tournaments

Sanford, Florida (CNN) Like many boys, brothers David and Kenny played baseball growing up. But their mother, Christine Eckstein, remembers how much her sons clearly didn't like it. They would write the word "NO" in the orange dirt or sit backwards in the dugout as a form of protest.

But unlike many other boys, David and Kenny had a reason for disliking America's pastime. Both were diagnosed with autism at a young age. This meant they had a hard time focusing outdoors in the sun and were often slow to pick up on social cues from their coach or teammates. These sensory and social challenges made it tough for them to play any team sport.

"We tried baseball. We tried dance at one point. I think we tried soccer at one point too," remembers their older sister, Katarina.

Then one night, while watching their favorite martial arts cartoon together, the Ecksteins got the idea to try Taekwondo. Before long, the whole family, including Katarina's dad Peter and little sister Ava, was out on the mat, working and learning together.

"I felt like the environment was so much more understanding. What they promoted was just so different from other sports," Katarina says. "It's not like a group thing where you're competing with everyone around you. You're competing with yourself, to be the best possible version of yourself."

