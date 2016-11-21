Breaking News

9 Thanksgiving facts we bet you don't know

By Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 7:34 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

(CNN)When the guests around your Thanksgiving table are busy stuffing their bellies, here's one way to break the lull in conversation: dazzle them with some tasty turkey trivia.

Here's 9 to get you started.
1. A tradition is born: TV dinners have Thanksgiving to thank. In 1953, someone at Swanson misjudged the number of frozen turkeys it would sell that Thanksgiving -- by 26 TONS! Some industrious soul came up with a brilliant plan: Why not slice up the meat and repackage with some trimmings on the side? Thus, the first TV dinner was born!
    2. Going shopping?: Not if you're a plumber. Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for them, according to Roto-Rooter, the nation's largest plumbing service. After all, someone has to clean up after household guests who "overwhelm the system."
    3. This land is my land: There are four places in the United States named Turkey. Louisiana's Turkey Creek is the most populous, with a whopping 435 residents. There's also Turkey, Texas; Turkey, North Carolina; and Turkey Creek, Arizona. Oh, let's not forget the two townships in Pennsylvania: the creatively named Upper Turkeyfoot and Lower Turkeyfoot!
    The numbers that make Thanksgiving
    Thanksgiving is full of numbers -- some big, some astonishing. For example, this Thanksgiving Americans will eat an estimated 46 million turkeys. That's a lot of bird.
    To get to those Thanksgiving dinners, 46.3 million people are estimated to be traveling. Is it just a coincidence that the number of travelers and the number of turkeys are almost identical?
    To get to those Thanksgiving dinners, 46.3 million people are estimated to be traveling. Is it just a coincidence that the number of travelers and the number of turkeys are almost identical?
    You can thank this woman, Sarah Josepha Hale, for leading the drive to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. Hale spent 36 years on her crusade before Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the Thanksgiving holiday in 1863.
    You can thank this woman, Sarah Josepha Hale, for leading the drive to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. Hale spent 36 years on her crusade before Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the Thanksgiving holiday in 1863.
    The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a mainstay of the day. The event, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, is typically watched by 50 million people. No word on how many like Hello Kitty.
    The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a mainstay of the day. The event, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, is typically watched by 50 million people. No word on how many like Hello Kitty.
    Other mainstays of Thanksgiving Day are the annual NFL games, traditionally featuring the Detroit Lions (pictured against the Green Bay Packers) and the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL Thanksgiving Day game has been played since 1920.
    Other mainstays of Thanksgiving Day are the annual NFL games, traditionally featuring the Detroit Lions (pictured against the Green Bay Packers) and the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL Thanksgiving Day game has been played since 1920.
    Be prepared to exercise: The Calorie Control Council says the average person will eat 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving this year. That's 3,000 for dinner and another 1,500 for "snacking and nibbling" -- a nice way of saying "all the food you'll eat while waiting for the turkey to cool."
    Be prepared to exercise: The Calorie Control Council says the average person will eat 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving this year. That's 3,000 for dinner and another 1,500 for "snacking and nibbling" -- a nice way of saying "all the food you'll eat while waiting for the turkey to cool."
    And then, the next day, it's time to hit the mall for Black Friday (assuming you haven't gone Thursday night). Good luck getting a parking space: 92.1 million people reportedly went shopping on Black Friday in 2013.
    And then, the next day, it's time to hit the mall for Black Friday (assuming you haven't gone Thursday night). Good luck getting a parking space: 92.1 million people reportedly went shopping on Black Friday in 2013.
    The numbers that make ThanksgivingAnd then, the next day, it's time to hit the mall for Black Friday (assuming you haven't gone Thursday night). Good luck getting a parking space: 92.1 million people reportedly went shopping on Black Friday in 2013.
    4. Leaving a legacy: When Abe Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday, it was thanks to the tireless efforts of a magazine editor named Sarah Josepha Hale. Her other claim to fame? She also wrote the nursery rhyme, "Mary Had a Little Lamb."
    5. Gobble, gobble?: Not so fast. Only male turkeys, called toms, gobble. Females, called hens, cackle.
    6. Ben's bird: If Ben Franklin had his way, the turkey would be our national bird. An eagle, he wrote in a letter to his daughter, had "bad moral character." A turkey, on the other hand, was a "much more respectable bird."
    7. Born in the U.S.A.: Thanksgiving is not just an American holiday. Canadians celebrate it too. Except they do it the second Monday in October.
    8. Don't blame the bird: You stuffed yourself, and now you're feeling sleepy, very sleepy. But it ain't the tryptophan in the turkey. In fact, chickens have more tryptophan. You're groggy because you overate. And digesting all that grub takes a lot of energy.
    9. Talking turkey: Why is it called a turkey? Oh boy, this will take some explainin'. Back in the day, the Europeans took a liking to the guinea fowls imported to the continent. Since the birds were imported by Turkish merchants, the English called them turkeys. Later, when the Spaniards came to America, they found a bird that tasted like those guinea fowls. When they were sent to Europe, the English called these birds "turkeys" as well.

    Sources: Smithsonian Magazine, Roto-Rooter, Census Bureau, National Women's History Museum, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Library of Congress, Government of Canada, WebMD, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Dan Lewis' "Now I Know: The Revealing Stories Behind The World's Most Interesting Facts."