How to handle holidays with a narcissist

By Jessica Migala, Health.com

Updated 4:15 AM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Thanksgiving can be a stressful holiday from the seemingly endless airport delays to the laborious cooking process and the sometimes awkward dinner table conversations.
Not only is Steve Martin&#39;s character, Neal Page, stranded in &quot;Planes, Trains and Automobiles,&quot; but he&#39;s stranded alongside the annoying salesman Del Griffith (John Candy). The duo suffer a series of misadventures together -- including a robbery, endless fights and a destroyed rental car -- while trying to make it home. The journey ends on a bit of high note but with what is surely one of the most heartbreaking Thanksgiving moments ever seen onscreen.
In the Jodie Foster-directed &quot;Home for the Holidays,&quot; Holly Hunter&#39;s character returns to her rambunctious family for Thanksgiving. Craziness follows leading the main character to wonder how she came from such a disastrous and weird family. Your strange in-laws have nothing on this wacky crew.
Chris O&#39;Donnell stars in &quot;Scent of a Woman&quot; as a young man escorting blind Lt. Col. Frank Slade (Al Pacino) over Thanksgiving weekend. If Slade&#39;s obnoxious behavior wasn&#39;t enough to drive anyone crazy, a Thanksgiving dinner where he criticizes his family and gets into a fight is enough to make any awkward dinner conversation you encounter seem tame by comparison.
In &quot;Spider-Man,&quot; it&#39;s at the Thanksgiving dinner that the psychotic Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) realizes that his friend Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is Spidey. Norman, whose secret identity is the Green Goblin, later seeks revenge on Spider-Man and his family. Although the dinner itself is fine, it&#39;s the revelations there that put Parker&#39;s family at great risk.
Although the two main characters in &quot;Grumpy Old Men&quot; (played by Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau) spend their holiday with family, they both really want to spend it with the new woman in town (Ann-Margret). On Thanksgiving night, a mutual friend of theirs arrives at the woman&#39;s door, leaving both grumpy old men jealous and bitter.
We imagine Marie Barone (Doris Roberts) had to separate hubby Frank Barone (the late Peter Boyle) and son Ray (Ray Romano) during the holidays on &quot;Everybody Loves Raymond.&quot; In the comedy&#39;s third season, Marie decides to cook a tofu turkey for her entire family. Not only are the men horrified by the lack of meat at the table but daughter-in-law and ally in the tofu Thanksgiving, Debra (Patricia Heaton), is also horrified by the taste.
In this first &quot;Friends&quot; Thanksgiving episode, Monica (Courteney Cox) -- shown here with Chandler (Matthew Perry) -- spends much of her day trying to please everyone with an assortment of holiday dishes. However, when Underdog, the Macy&#39;s Day parade balloon, floats away, the whole group is locked out of the apartment, leaving the meticulously prepared meal in shambles.
In this year&#39;s Thanksgiving episode of &quot;The Big Bang Theory,&quot; the gang heads off to Howard&#39;s (Simon Helberg, left) mother&#39;s house for a memorable Thanksgiving. Sheldon (Jim Parsons, right) spends the afternoon getting drunk with Howard&#39;s father-in-law (Casey Sander, center) as the two mock Howard.
Although Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) started out on &quot;The O.C.&quot; as a lonely teen, he eventually had two woman pursuing him at the same time. During the show&#39;s first Thanksgiving episode though, both realized that he was two-timing them leading to two women wanting his corpse on the dining room table, rather than the body of a dead turkey. Here Cohen is seen with Anna Stern (Samaire Armstrong).
In first Thanksgiving episode of &quot;New Girl,&quot; Jess (played by Zooey Deschanel, second from right) invites her cruhh Paul (Justin Long, right) to the loft to spend the holiday with her roommates. Cooking mishaps follow, and a shocker. Also pictured are characters Nick Miller (Jake Johnson ) and Cece (Hannah Simone).
Story highlights

  • Narcissism is on a spectrum, so many people show its characteristics
  • Here's how to face your narcissistic loved one head-on

Your mother wants to tell you how wrong you are for, well, everything involving your kids. Or your aunt wants to pry into your love life -- and insult you about your single status. Maybe it's a friend who needs to one-up you about everything (you just went away for the weekend? She's planning on taking a luxurious tropical vacation. And flying first class). Or, your sister needs all the attention on her -- and throws a fit when she doesn't get it.

While only 6% of the US population is thought to actually have narcissistic personality disorder, narcissism is really on a spectrum.
    "I think all of us have people in our family that meet some of the criteria for being a narcissist," says Karyl McBride, PhD, licensed marriage and family therapist and author of "Will I Ever Be Good Enough? Healing the Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers." (Learn the signs someone you know -- or even you! -- might be a narcissist.)
    When you're heading out to all the holiday parties and gatherings this year, you don't have to run away from your narcissistic mother, uncle, or family friend. Here's how to face them head on:

    Don't fight back

    As hard as it can be, you shouldn't try to compete with a narcissist.
    "Remember that they're usually driven by an unconscious sense of shame or inferiority," says Joseph Burgo, PhD, author of "The Narcissist You Know: Defending Yourself Against Extreme Narcissists in an All-About-Me Age." For that reason, if you fight back, you'll lose -- and may make an enemy, he says.
    You can't choose your family members, so it's best to listen politely, then excuse yourself and join another conversation. But a friend? "You might want to look for different friends who take an interest in you, too," Burgo says. Now that's honesty. (Here are the two routes to a friend breakup.)

    Remember this one word

    Narcissists have a way of surprising you with their meanness. "They're not in touch with their own feelings, so if they're having a bad day, they'll project that onto other people," explains McBride.
    Whether they give you a backhanded compliment or deliver an outright insult, don't get sucked in. Instead, shrug your shoulders and say this one word: "Interesting." That's McBride's favorite go-to response when something comes at you out of the blue and you need time to think without reacting. It shows them that, nope, you're not taking the bait and they can't get to you.
    Play the opposite role

    The holidays are about spending time with loved ones and getting all the fuzzies from doing so. Sadly, narcissists love to gossip and put people down behind their backs.
    "It's their way of making themselves bigger and better than everyone else," says McBride. A good comeback when they tell you that they don't like so-and-so because oh, gosh do you see how she dresses/acts/looks: give the person she just panned a compliment. Say, "Oh, I think she's super smart with the way she runs her business," or "she's always been a really great friend to me." End scene.

    Stroke their ego

    Narcissists have a way of holding onto a grudge. (Remember, everything is about them -- and they remember being slighted even in the smallest ways for a long time.)
    "My advice often strikes people as cowardly, but there is no value in standing up for yourself or trying to explain," says Burgo. The best option is to avoid them entirely if they're still mad at whatever happened at the holiday party two years ago, but if that's not possible, try to make them feel good about themselves, he says. What's going on with their job? What else do they have planned for the holidays?
    But don't always give in

    One time you should stand up for yourself is when your pesky relative wants to give you a bunch of unsolicited advice, whether about your job, love life, or diet.
    "Most people feel like this takes their power away, so I don't think you should put up with it," says McBride. Still, set a boundary with "kindness," she says. Say something like, "I understand that that's what you'd do, but I have my own way of handling my own life." And, in the future, keep the convos superficial -- don't divulge info about yourself. Good topics: football, the weather, and the news.