Race to Dubai: Henrik Stenson hails 'best year'

(CNN) It's been quite a year for Henrik Stenson -- the best of his career, in fact.

"I'm very pleased because I've now got two DP World Tour Championship titles [from 2013 and 2014] and two Race to Dubai titles [after victory in 2013]: I have a set in my home in Sweden and a set in my home in America, so I can spread it out and make it look good in both places.

"I'm going to have a bit of a break, and will certainly look at that Claret Jug and the race to Dubai, and maybe tangle up the silver medal on top of them. Then sit back and enjoy the really nice year I've had on the course."

Showdown in Dubai

Stenson finished with a score of 12-under par in Dubai, tying for ninth place with Rory McIlroy who realistically needed to win the tournament in order to claim his third successive Race to Dubai title.

Victory at the BMW International Open in Munich and three second place finishes helped Stenson to European golf's top prize for the second time. But he admitting that the title was won in the weeks leading up to the season's climax.

"Luckily for me I didn't really win it this week here in Dubai or last week in South Africa; it was the second-place finish at the HSBC [in China] that put me top of the Race to Dubai, and I managed to hold the other guys off coming here to the end."

Masters champion Danny Willett, who went into the tournament second overall to Stenson, needed to finish in the top four to stand any chance of catching the Swede. But a disappointing performance saw the Englishman finish tied for 50th place.

The Tour Championship was won by Matthew Fitzpatrick. One behind overnight, the 22-year-old birdied the final hole to finish 17 under and claim his third tournament title -- one stroke ahead of fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

Speith's Aussie triumph

Away from the European Tour, Jordan Speith won his second Australian Open title after a tense three-man play-off against home fans' favorites Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall at the The Royal Sydney Golf Club.

The world No. 5 carded a three-under 69, recovering after earlier holing three bogeys in four holes. He became only the second American after Jack Nicklaus to win the tournament more than once.

For Smith and Hall, there was the consolation of managing to secure places for next year's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.