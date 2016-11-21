Selena Gomez returns to powerful spotlight

Story highlights
- Gomez took a break in August
- She said she was "broken inside"
(CNN)Selena Gomez has been off the scene for a while, but she came back Sunday night to share her heart.
The star moved many to tears with her acceptance speech for favorite female pop/rock artist at the American Music Awards.
Gomez addressed the mental health issues she's struggled with.
"I had to stop," she said. "I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside."
"I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."
"If you are broken you do not have to stay broken," she added after thanking her fans. "If that's anything whether you respect me or not that's one thing you should know about me. I care about people."
Gomez's words were met with support from fellow celebs and fans.
Cameras captured Lady Gaga being visibly moved by the speech.
The singer captioned a photo of her and Gomez by saying, "So dope I got to hang with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day) ...the girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world."
In August, Gomez announced that she was taking time off to focus on her health and Lupus diagnosis.
At the time, she said she had discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression were potential side effects of her disease.