Selena Gomez returns to powerful spotlight

Story highlights Gomez took a break in August

She said she was "broken inside"

(CNN) Selena Gomez has been off the scene for a while, but she came back Sunday night to share her heart.

The star moved many to tears with her acceptance speech for favorite female pop/rock artist at the American Music Awards.

Gomez addressed the mental health issues she's struggled with.

"I had to stop," she said. "I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside."

"I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down."