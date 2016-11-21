Story highlights
(CNN)It's been a rough week for even the most die-hard Kanye West fans.
From political rants to a canceled Los Angeles concert, West's followers aren't sure what to make of the eccentric rapper's most recent activities.
On Monday, West canceled the rest of his 2016 tour dates -- which had been scheduled through New Year's Eve.
"The remaining dates on the SAINT PABLO TOUR have been canceled," according to a statement from Live Nation. "Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase."
It was the latest twist in what has been several days of bizarre behavior from the artist.
Controversy started Thursday night during West's concert in San Jose, California when he declared that he hadn't voted in the recent election, but he would have cast his ballot for now President-elect Donald Trump.
West also offered his opinion about why he wishes black people would stop talking about racism.
On Saturday, the rapper ended his concert in Sacramento, California after performing just two songs and going off about Hillary Clinton, Google, Facebook, Beyonce and Jay Z.
The following night, he canceled his show in Los Angles.
Even Snoop Dogg scratched his head over West's recent tirades.
An expletive filled video of Snoop declaring West's latest rhetoric "crazy" has gone viral.
"I smoke weed," Snoop said. "Weed don't make you do that. What the f*** is he on?"
On Sunday, West, who in September tweeted "I got rid of my phone so I can have air to create," began posting unidentified fashion images on his Instagram account that appear to be from vintage Maison Margiela lookbooks.
It was all a disappointment to more than a few fans.
But rapper Talib Kweli tweeted some words of support for West.
"@kanyewest we love u. u r everything u say u are," Kweil tweeted. "A genius, an icon. U added greatness to my life. But lifting Trump up kills us. Come home."