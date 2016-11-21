Story highlights The rapper's remaining tour dates have been canceled

(CNN) It's been a rough week for even the most die-hard Kanye West fans.

From political rants to a canceled Los Angeles concert, West's followers aren't sure what to make of the eccentric rapper's most recent activities.

On Monday, West canceled the rest of his 2016 tour dates -- which had been scheduled through New Year's Eve.

"The remaining dates on the SAINT PABLO TOUR have been canceled," according to a statement from Live Nation. "Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase."

It was the latest twist in what has been several days of bizarre behavior from the artist.