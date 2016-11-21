Kanye West hospitalized for exhaustion

(CNN) Kanye West is under observation at a Los Angeles hospital following an abrupt cancellation of his concert tour on Monday.

A source close to West's family told CNN that the rapper is being treated for "exhaustion" at UCLA Medical Center.

The decision to hospitalize West came after Los Angeles police responded to a disturbance call, according to the source.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, was in New York Monday to attend a charity event where her late father was being honored, but she flew back to Los Angeles when she learned of her husband's situation, the source said.

Read More