Kanye West hospitalized for exhaustion

(CNN)Kanye West is under observation at a Los Angeles hospital following an abrupt cancellation of his concert tour on Monday.
A source close to West's family told CNN that the rapper is being treated for "exhaustion" at UCLA Medical Center.
The decision to hospitalize West came after Los Angeles police responded to a disturbance call, according to the source.
West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, was in New York Monday to attend a charity event where her late father was being honored, but she flew back to Los Angeles when she learned of her husband's situation, the source said.
West's concert promoter, Live Nation, announced earlier Monday that the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour had been called off.
The cancellation came after several days of bizarre behavior from the artist.
Controversy started Thursday night during West's concert in San Jose, California when he went on a political rant about his support for President-elect Donald Trump and said he wished black people would stop talking about racism.
On Saturday, West showed up late for his concert in Sacramento, California, performed just two songs, then spoke at length about more of his political views.
West's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, spoke to the news magazine Extra about his condition on Monday night.
"He's exhausted. He's just really tired," Jenner said. "He's had a grueling tour and it's been a grind, so he just needs to rest."
West's representatives were not immediately available for comment.