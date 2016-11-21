Story highlights Janelle Monae stars in two films this season, 'Moonlight' and 'Hidden Figures'

(CNN) Janelle Monae is someone you'll be seeing a lot of this year.

The Grammy nominated singer has made the jump from music to movies in two buzzed about films this season -- "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures." Monae told CNN her decision to take on the projects was motivated by their sentiment.

"Two compelling important stories around humanity, about empathy, around the love and the celebration of those who are often times uncelebrated. It's the narrative I wanted to be associated with."

Monae made her big screen debut in director Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age tale "Moonlight," in October. For Monae, performing in all forms is about storytelling.

