Story highlights Hadid mocked Melania Trump during opening of AMAs

Some didn't find it funny

(CNN) Gigi Hadid may want to steer clear of the political jokes from now on.

The model/actress co-hosted Sunday night's American Music Awards and drew heat for her impression of Melania Trump.

"I love my husband, President Barack Obama," Hadid said, poking fun at Mrs. Trump's RNC speech. "And our children, Sasha and Malia."

The bit earned some laughs from the AMA audience, but not so much on social media.

"I don't understand why Gigi Hadid went in on Melania, was kinda random and was done without class," one person tweeted. "Poke fun at Trump, not his wife ??"

I don't understand why Gigi Hadid went in on Melania, was kinda random and was done without class. poke fun at Trump, not his wife ?? — li (@liamhulmes_) November 21, 2016

@GiGiHadid You have ZERO class!! How dare you "mock" Melania Trump when your own PARENTS are immigrants!! Talk about a hypocrite! — Diana (@MaidsbytheShore) November 21, 2016

Read More