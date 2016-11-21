Story highlights
(CNN)Gigi Hadid may want to steer clear of the political jokes from now on.
The model/actress co-hosted Sunday night's American Music Awards and drew heat for her impression of Melania Trump.
"I love my husband, President Barack Obama," Hadid said, poking fun at Mrs. Trump's RNC speech. "And our children, Sasha and Malia."
The bit earned some laughs from the AMA audience, but not so much on social media.
"I don't understand why Gigi Hadid went in on Melania, was kinda random and was done without class," one person tweeted. "Poke fun at Trump, not his wife ??"
Hadid co-hosted with "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who is well known for his celebrity impressions. He poked fun at President-elect Donald Trump during the show.
"I love 'Uptown Funk,' it was all totally about me," Pharoah said, impersonating Trump talking about singer Bruno Mars. "I'm going to funk this country up bigly."