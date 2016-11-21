Breaking News

Gigi Hadid roasted for Melania Trump impression

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Co-hosts Gigi Hadid (L) and Jay Pharoah speak onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Co-hosts Gigi Hadid (L) and Jay Pharoah speak onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Gigi Hadid imitates Melania Trump at AMAs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Hadid mocked Melania Trump during opening of AMAs
  • Some didn't find it funny

(CNN)Gigi Hadid may want to steer clear of the political jokes from now on.

The model/actress co-hosted Sunday night's American Music Awards and drew heat for her impression of Melania Trump.
    "I love my husband, President Barack Obama," Hadid said, poking fun at Mrs. Trump's RNC speech. "And our children, Sasha and Malia."
    The bit earned some laughs from the AMA audience, but not so much on social media.
    "I don't understand why Gigi Hadid went in on Melania, was kinda random and was done without class," one person tweeted. "Poke fun at Trump, not his wife ??"
    Read More
    Hadid co-hosted with "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who is well known for his celebrity impressions. He poked fun at President-elect Donald Trump during the show.
    "I love 'Uptown Funk,' it was all totally about me," Pharoah said, impersonating Trump talking about singer Bruno Mars. "I'm going to funk this country up bigly."