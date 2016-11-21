2016 American Music Awards top moments and winners

Story highlights The American Music Awards aired Sunday night and were co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah

(CNN) The 2016 American Music Awards brought out the biggest names in music Sunday night at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

The awards, which were co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, were full of show stopping performances -- including John Legend's emotional performance of "Love Me Now," and Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's racy "Side To Side" duet.

But besides the performances, it was a competitive night. Drake led the way with a record 13 nominations and brought his dad as his plus one. At the top of the show the rapper won the award for "Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album" and gave a shout out to actress Nina Dobrev who presented him with his award.

"Thank you very much. Me and Nina were on 'Degrassi' together by the way," he said. "I really want to thank everybody who helped me make this album ... I want to thank the city of Toronto, and of course I want to thank the fans and my parents. My dad's here tonight."

