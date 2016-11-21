Breaking News

2016 American Music Awards top moments and winners

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:30 AM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

  • The American Music Awards aired Sunday night and were co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah
  • Drake led the way with 13 nominations at the AMAs
  • Prince's sister Tyka Nelson accepted the award for Best Soundtrack on his behalf

(CNN)The 2016 American Music Awards brought out the biggest names in music Sunday night at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

The awards, which were co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, were full of show stopping performances -- including John Legend's emotional performance of "Love Me Now," and Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's racy "Side To Side" duet.
    But besides the performances, it was a competitive night. Drake led the way with a record 13 nominations and brought his dad as his plus one. At the top of the show the rapper won the award for "Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album" and gave a shout out to actress Nina Dobrev who presented him with his award.
    "Thank you very much. Me and Nina were on 'Degrassi' together by the way," he said. "I really want to thank everybody who helped me make this album ... I want to thank the city of Toronto, and of course I want to thank the fans and my parents. My dad's here tonight."
    Drake also debuted a new Apple commercial during the show, which featured him working out and lip syncing to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."
    A sentimental moment came when Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, took the stage to accept the award for "Best Soundtrack" for "Purple Rain" on behalf of her brother. There wasn't a dry eye in the audience as she gave an emotional speech.
    "Prince defied the odds, a Black teen from Minneapolis with a goal to electrify the world. He had the courage to be different," Nelson said. "With his vision and god-given talent, he is still one of the world's most respected and loved artists."
    Another major moment of the night was when actor Robert Downey Jr. presented Sting with the American Music Awards' "Award of Merit." The singer had the audience on their feet as he sang a medley of his greatest hits.
    Check out the full AMAs winners list below:
    Award Of Merit
    Sting
    Favorite Band, Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
    Twenty One Pilots
    Favorite Album - Rap/Hip Hop
    Drake "Views"
    Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music
    The Chainsmokers
    Collaboration of the Year
    Fifth Harmony Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, "Work From Home"
    Favorite Country Song
    Tim McGraw "Humble and Kind"
    New Artist of the Year
    Zayn
    Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip Hop
    Drake
    Top Soundtrack
    Purple Rain
    Favorite Band, Duo or Group - Country
    Florida Georgia Line
    Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
    Twenty One Pilots
    Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
    Selena Gomez
    Artist of the Year
    Ariana Grande
    Favorite Song - Rap/Hip Hop
    Drake "Hotline Bling"
    Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
    Chris Brown
    Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
    Rihanna
    Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
    Rihanna "Anti"
    Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
    Rihanna "Work"
    Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary
    Adele
    Favorite Artist Latin
    Enrique Iglesias
    Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspiration
    Hillsong UNITED