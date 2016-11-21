Breaking News

Incredible photos show you the world as you've never seen before

Updated 7:12 AM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This composite by Mike Kelley shows a selection of the planes that departed from Los Angeles International Airport in a single day. (There were nearly 400 images for him to choose from.)
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Wake Turbulence" by Mike Kelley This composite by Mike Kelley shows a selection of the planes that departed from Los Angeles International Airport in a single day. (There were nearly 400 images for him to choose from.)
Hide Caption
1 of 11
In his &quot;Time Slice Global&quot; series, Richard Silver combines 36 photos taken at renowned sites to show the passing of time before, during and after sunset.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Time Slice Global" by Richard SilverIn his "Time Slice Global" series, Richard Silver combines 36 photos taken at renowned sites to show the passing of time before, during and after sunset.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
This long-exposure photo captures a single sex session. &quot;Rather than documenting the physical reality of the act, like positions or motion, Noah Kalina uses long exposures to document an unseen emotional reality,&quot; Nicholas Felton writes in &quot;PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography.&quot;
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Internet/Sex" by Noah Kalina This long-exposure photo captures a single sex session. "Rather than documenting the physical reality of the act, like positions or motion, Noah Kalina uses long exposures to document an unseen emotional reality," Nicholas Felton writes in "PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography."
Hide Caption
3 of 11
This more family-friendly example of long-exposure photography, capturing a carnival ride in action, adds a new, otherworldly beauty to its subject.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Carnival" by Roger Vail This more family-friendly example of long-exposure photography, capturing a carnival ride in action, adds a new, otherworldly beauty to its subject.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
The Harris shutter technique used here sees the same frame exposed three times, with a different colored filter applied each time.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Tire Swing 5" by Kevin L. Ferguson The Harris shutter technique used here sees the same frame exposed three times, with a different colored filter applied each time.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
No, this isn&#39;t the world&#39;s most intense basketball practice. Pelle Cass took countless images of the same basketball game, and created a composite using only players from one team, repeated over and over.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Selected People" by Pelle Cass No, this isn't the world's most intense basketball practice. Pelle Cass took countless images of the same basketball game, and created a composite using only players from one team, repeated over and over.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
If you have a panorama option on your smartphone, you should be able to approximate Richard Silver&#39;s shot at home. Instead of pointing the camera in front of him and rotating himself 360 degrees, he turned the camera upwards, starting at the alter and finishing at the entrance.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Vertical Churches" by Richard Silver If you have a panorama option on your smartphone, you should be able to approximate Richard Silver's shot at home. Instead of pointing the camera in front of him and rotating himself 360 degrees, he turned the camera upwards, starting at the alter and finishing at the entrance.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Dennis Hlynsky traced a flock of birds&#39; flight patterns on video. He then created this composite by layering the individual frames on top of one another.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Visualizations of the Flight Paths of Birds" by Dennis HlynskyDennis Hlynsky traced a flock of birds' flight patterns on video. He then created this composite by layering the individual frames on top of one another.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Layering hundreds of tourist photos of London&#39;s attractions, Bill Lytton creates a ghostly shadow of the sites themselves.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"London Tourism" by Bill Lytton Layering hundreds of tourist photos of London's attractions, Bill Lytton creates a ghostly shadow of the sites themselves.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Placing colonial-era postcards depicting Freetown Sierra Leone over images of the city today, Babak Fakhamzadeh shows how the city has changed.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"Once Salone: Freetown's Then and Now" by Babak Fakhamzadeh Placing colonial-era postcards depicting Freetown Sierra Leone over images of the city today, Babak Fakhamzadeh shows how the city has changed.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
&quot;PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography&quot; by Nicholas Felton, published by Gestalten, is out now.
Photos: Understanding data through photos
"PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography" by Nicholas Felton, published by Gestalten, is out now.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
photoviz 2photoviz 5photoviz 7photoviz 10photoviz 3photoviz 8photoviz 9 photoviz 6photovizphotoviz 4photoviz 11

(CNN)Images have the power to inspire, astonish and outrage. But when combined with data, they can also give us a new understanding of how the world works.

Playing with light, exposure, and creative post-production techniques, photography becomes a tool to represent complex concepts -- movement, the passing of time and speed, for example -- in a simple but engaging way.
This is your brain on tidiness: The psychology of &#39;organization porn&#39;
The psychology of 'organization porn'
Sequential photos are cut and spliced to show the same site from sunrise to sunset. A bullet is caught at the precise microsecond it exits a rifle. Composite photos are layered to show a basketball team's movements across the court.
    Read: Decoding the thrilling world of digital art
    It's something designer Nicholas Felton has become increasingly fascinated by. He recently brought together some of the most ingenious examples of photographic data visualizations in his book "PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography," published Gestalten.
    Read More
    Read: NASA lures space travelers with space tourism posters
    "A photograph takes the chaotic, tangible, multidimensional world and reduces is into something flat and still," writes Felton, who was one of the lead designers of Facebook's timeline.
    "Transforming data into a visual form makes it more accessible and allows for better comparisons and understanding."
    Look through the gallery above for photos that are as informative as they are artistic.
    "PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography" by Nicholas Felton, published by Gestalten, is out now.