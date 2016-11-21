Photos: Understanding data through photos "Wake Turbulence" by Mike Kelley – This composite by Mike Kelley shows a selection of the planes that departed from Los Angeles International Airport in a single day. (There were nearly 400 images for him to choose from.) Hide Caption 1 of 11

"Time Slice Global" by Richard Silver – In his "Time Slice Global" series, Richard Silver combines 36 photos taken at renowned sites to show the passing of time before, during and after sunset.

"Internet/Sex" by Noah Kalina – This long-exposure photo captures a single sex session. "Rather than documenting the physical reality of the act, like positions or motion, Noah Kalina uses long exposures to document an unseen emotional reality," Nicholas Felton writes in "PhotoViz: Visualizing Information Through Photography."

"Carnival" by Roger Vail – This more family-friendly example of long-exposure photography, capturing a carnival ride in action, adds a new, otherworldly beauty to its subject.

"Tire Swing 5" by Kevin L. Ferguson – The Harris shutter technique used here sees the same frame exposed three times, with a different colored filter applied each time.

"Selected People" by Pelle Cass – No, this isn't the world's most intense basketball practice. Pelle Cass took countless images of the same basketball game, and created a composite using only players from one team, repeated over and over.

"Vertical Churches" by Richard Silver – If you have a panorama option on your smartphone, you should be able to approximate Richard Silver's shot at home. Instead of pointing the camera in front of him and rotating himself 360 degrees, he turned the camera upwards, starting at the alter and finishing at the entrance.

"Visualizations of the Flight Paths of Birds" by Dennis Hlynsky – Dennis Hlynsky traced a flock of birds' flight patterns on video. He then created this composite by layering the individual frames on top of one another.

"London Tourism" by Bill Lytton – Layering hundreds of tourist photos of London's attractions, Bill Lytton creates a ghostly shadow of the sites themselves.

"Once Salone: Freetown's Then and Now" by Babak Fakhamzadeh – Placing colonial-era postcards depicting Freetown Sierra Leone over images of the city today, Babak Fakhamzadeh shows how the city has changed.