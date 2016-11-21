6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan

Story highlights "Please do not think that you are safe. Please evacuate to high grounds," NHK network says

Tsunami waves observed off coast of Iwaki City

(CNN) A tsunami warning is in effect for Japan's Fukushima and Miyagi Prefectures after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Honshu at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday (3:59 p.m. Monday ET).

Japanese authorities urged residents of those northeast coastal areas to leave immediately for higher ground and to not return until warnings had been lifted. Tsunami waves of 1-3 meters (3-10 feet) are possible, according to the US Geological Survey, which said the quake struck 37 kilometers (23 miles) east-southeast of Namie at a depth of 11.4 kilometers (7 miles).

Two aftershocks were reported by USGS, one 5.4 and one 4.8.

CNN Map

Tsunami waves have been spotted along the coast and more are expected, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The first one reached the coast at Iwaki-shi in Fukushima Prefecture at 6:29 a.m. local time. The largest so far, a 1.4-meter tsunami, was observed in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, at 8:03 a.m. according to JMA.

Video on social media from Onahama featured sounds of sirens in response to the warning in effect. Images of the port showed waves that the broadcaster described as "backwash" that happens before a tsunami hits shore.