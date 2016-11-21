Story highlights Duterte holds bilateral discussions with Xi and Putin during his maiden visit to APEC Summit

Scarborough Shoal and trade relations on top of Duterte's agenda

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has again made it clear where he sees his country's international allegiances.

After meeting his Russian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Duterte praised the leadership of Vladimir Putin and said the Philippines had long wanted to be "part of Europe."

"But there was one thing that really stood before us, and that was the result of the Cold War," he said.

Duterte added that the Philippines' traditional identification with the "Western world" had loosened.

"It was good until it lasted. Of late, I see a lot of these Western nations bullying small nations," he said.