Breaking News

56-car pileup in China leaves 17 people dead

By Nanlin Fang, CNN

Updated 3:48 AM ET, Tue November 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Huge deadly pileup in China
Huge deadly pileup in China

    JUST WATCHED

    Huge deadly pileup in China

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Huge deadly pileup in China 00:59

Beijing (CNN)Slippery conditions and fog are thought to have contributed to a huge highway pileup that killed 17 people in northeastern China.

The crash involved 56 vehicles on the Beijing-Kunming highway in China's Shanxi province around 9 a.m. Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.
"The fog was heavy, so I drove slowly when I exit the tunnel," one driver involved in the incident told state-run CCTV. "I saw two vehicles horizontally blocking the road, so I stepped on the brake."
    Aerial view of damaged vehicles after the pile-up on the Beijing--Kunming Expressway in north China&#39;s Shanxi province.
    Aerial view of damaged vehicles after the pile-up on the Beijing--Kunming Expressway in north China's Shanxi province.
    It had been snowing and raining before the accident, which also injured 37 people, Xinhua said.
    Firefighters told CCTV that when they arrived they fought a blaze at the front of the pileup.
    Read More
    "While some of us manned the hoses, a chief officer led the rescue efforts of trapped personnel," firefighter Wang Ruobing said.
    The road was blocked as rescuers worked to free those trapped.
    The road was blocked as rescuers worked to free those trapped.
    A day after the collision the highway was still closed to traffic, according to the Shanxi Traffic Control Center. An investigation is underway.