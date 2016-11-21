Beijing (CNN)Slippery conditions and fog are thought to have contributed to a huge highway pileup that killed 17 people in northeastern China.
The crash involved 56 vehicles on the Beijing-Kunming highway in China's Shanxi province around 9 a.m. Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.
"The fog was heavy, so I drove slowly when I exit the tunnel," one driver involved in the incident told state-run CCTV. "I saw two vehicles horizontally blocking the road, so I stepped on the brake."
It had been snowing and raining before the accident, which also injured 37 people, Xinhua said.
Firefighters told CCTV that when they arrived they fought a blaze at the front of the pileup.
"While some of us manned the hoses, a chief officer led the rescue efforts of trapped personnel," firefighter Wang Ruobing said.
A day after the collision the highway was still closed to traffic, according to the Shanxi Traffic Control Center. An investigation is underway.