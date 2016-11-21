Breaking News

56-car pileup in China leaves 17 people dead

By Nanlin Fang, CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Aerial images show trucks involved in the pileup.
Aerial images show trucks involved in the pileup.

Beijing (CNN)Slippery conditions and fog are thought to have contributed to a huge car pileup that killed 17 people in northeastern China.

The crash involved 56 cars on the Beijing-Kunming highway in China's Shanxi province around 9 a.m. Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.
An aerial view of damaged vehicles after the pileup.
An aerial view of damaged vehicles after the pileup.
It had been snowing and raining before the accident, which also injured 37 people, Xinhua said.
    A day after the collision the highway was still closed to traffic, according to the Shanxi Traffic Control Center.
    An official investigation is underway.