Beijing (CNN)Slippery conditions and fog are thought to have contributed to a huge car pileup that killed 17 people in northeastern China.
The crash involved 56 cars on the Beijing-Kunming highway in China's Shanxi province around 9 a.m. Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.
It had been snowing and raining before the accident, which also injured 37 people, Xinhua said.
A day after the collision the highway was still closed to traffic, according to the Shanxi Traffic Control Center.
An official investigation is underway.