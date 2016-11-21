Beijing (CNN) Slippery conditions and fog are thought to have contributed to a huge car pileup that killed 17 people in northeastern China.

The crash involved 56 cars on the Beijing-Kunming highway in China's Shanxi province around 9 a.m. Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

An aerial view of damaged vehicles after the pileup.

It had been snowing and raining before the accident, which also injured 37 people, Xinhua said.

A day after the collision the highway was still closed to traffic, according to the Shanxi Traffic Control Center.

An official investigation is underway.