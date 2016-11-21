Afghanistan: Mosque suicide bomb attack kills 20

Story highlights
Kabul (CNN)A suicide bomb attack in Kabul has killed at least 20 people.
More than 40 others were injured when the bomber detonated their vest inside a mosque in the Afghan capital, according to Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Spate of attacks
Last week, a suicide attack near the Defense Ministry in Kabul killed four people and wounded 11, the latest in a spate of attacks which have come around the 15th anniversary of the US "war on terror."
On November 11, four Americans were killed in an attack at Bagram Airfield.
The Taliban claimed responsibility in a tweet praising the "strong attack" on Bagram Airfield.
In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a suicide bomber had targeted "a sports ground where more than 100 military officers, important people and soldiers were busy exercising."
In the same week, a suicide attack targeting the German consulate in northern Balkh province killed four others.