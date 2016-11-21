Afghanistan: Mosque suicide bomb attack kills 20

Story highlights Suicide attack on mosque kills 20

Bombing is the most recent in a spate of attacks in Afghanistan

Kabul (CNN) A suicide bomb attack in Kabul has killed at least 20 people.

More than 40 others were injured when the bomber detonated their vest inside a mosque in the Afghan capital, according to Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Spate of attacks

Last week, a suicide attack near the Defense Ministry in Kabul killed four people and wounded 11, the latest in a spate of attacks which have come around the 15th anniversary of the US "war on terror."

Read More