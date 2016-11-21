(CNN) Whether it's comics and sneakers, or books and art, collecting is largely seen as a normal, if occasionally obsessive, pastime.

But what can be said about those who collect all things macabre -- fetus skeletons, taxidermy mutant farm animals and say, the personal effects of jailed serial killers?

"Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and Bizarre" gives a closer look at these more unconventional collections and the people behind them.