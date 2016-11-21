World's strangest collections?
Bones, bones everywhere. Tattoo artist Paul Booth considers himself a "decorator of the macabre." His interest in collecting was sparked by his travels. He would often find strange and unusual items when visiting antique stores and mortuaries in small European cities.
Steve Erenberg, whose dad is also a collector of morbid curiosities, is particularly interested in early electrical devices, like this bizarre helmet. In the early 20th century, a spa-goer would wear this to receive low-voltage shocks to their entire face.
"While perhaps we aren't the most lighthearted bunch, I'd characterize collectors of the macabre as inveterately curious and inquisitive, iconoclasts and, as a lot, deep thinkers who never receive an answer they don't counter with 'why?'" says Jack Kump, the owner of this shrunken head.
"I am an obsessive collector and dealer ... with a concentration on rare, medical, scientific, and anthropologically related antiquities," Cohn says.
These 19th-century fetal skeletons, and the calcified fetus seen on the right, are just a small part of his collection.
Jean-Bernard Gillot owns Librairie Alain Brieux, a shop in Paris where he sells books and medical curiosities. He has a special interest in early medical photography, like this photo of a 1905 chin reconstruction.
The body of this two-headed calf was shipped directly to the taxidermist before it ended up in the home of Connecticut collector Calvin Von Crush.
Ryan Matthew Cohn started collecting animal bones from the woods near his home as a child. He received his first human skull as a birthday present when he was 15.
These necklaces -- one of bob cat paws, the other of lamb legs -- belong to Danielle Deveroux, an artist and the owner of the Creeper Gallery in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
Nathan Roberts owns a number of items belonging to criminals, like this "Pogo" painting produced by an imprisoned John Wayne Gacy.