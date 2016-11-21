Breaking News

Morbid and macabre: Dark obsessions of the world's most extreme collectors

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bones, bones everywhere. Tattoo artist Paul Booth considers himself a &quot;decorator of the macabre.&quot; His interest in collecting was sparked by his travels. He would often find strange and unusual items when visiting antique stores and mortuaries in small European cities.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles Bones, bones everywhere. Tattoo artist Paul Booth considers himself a "decorator of the macabre." His interest in collecting was sparked by his travels. He would often find strange and unusual items when visiting antique stores and mortuaries in small European cities.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Steve Erenberg, whose dad is also a collector of morbid curiosities, is particularly interested in early electrical devices, like this bizarre helmet. In the early 20th century, a spa-goer would wear this to receive low-voltage shocks to their entire face.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles Steve Erenberg, whose dad is also a collector of morbid curiosities, is particularly interested in early electrical devices, like this bizarre helmet. In the early 20th century, a spa-goer would wear this to receive low-voltage shocks to their entire face.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;While perhaps we aren&#39;t the most lighthearted bunch, I&#39;d characterize collectors of the macabre as inveterately curious and inquisitive, iconoclasts and, as a lot, deep thinkers who never receive an answer they don&#39;t counter with &#39;why?&#39;&quot; says Jack Kump, the owner of this shrunken head.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles "While perhaps we aren't the most lighthearted bunch, I'd characterize collectors of the macabre as inveterately curious and inquisitive, iconoclasts and, as a lot, deep thinkers who never receive an answer they don't counter with 'why?'" says Jack Kump, the owner of this shrunken head.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;I am an obsessive collector and dealer ... with a concentration on rare, medical, scientific, and anthropologically related antiquities,&quot; Cohn says. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;These 19th-century fetal skeletons, and the calcified fetus seen on the right, are just a small part of his collection.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles "I am an obsessive collector and dealer ... with a concentration on rare, medical, scientific, and anthropologically related antiquities," Cohn says.

These 19th-century fetal skeletons, and the calcified fetus seen on the right, are just a small part of his collection.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Jean-Bernard Gillot owns Librairie Alain Brieux, a shop in Paris where he sells books and medical curiosities. He has a special interest in early medical photography, like this photo of a 1905 chin reconstruction.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles Jean-Bernard Gillot owns Librairie Alain Brieux, a shop in Paris where he sells books and medical curiosities. He has a special interest in early medical photography, like this photo of a 1905 chin reconstruction.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Nicole Angemi is a pathologist&#39;s assistant with almost &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/mrs_angemi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a million Instagram followers&lt;/a&gt;. She started her collection with old specimens that were being disposed at a hospital&#39;s morgue.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles Nicole Angemi is a pathologist's assistant with almost a million Instagram followers. She started her collection with old specimens that were being disposed at a hospital's morgue.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The body of this two-headed calf was shipped directly to the taxidermist before it ended up in the home of Connecticut collector Calvin Von Crush.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles The body of this two-headed calf was shipped directly to the taxidermist before it ended up in the home of Connecticut collector Calvin Von Crush.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Ryan Matthew Cohn started collecting animal bones from the woods near his home as a child. He received his first human skull as a birthday present when he was 15.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles Ryan Matthew Cohn started collecting animal bones from the woods near his home as a child. He received his first human skull as a birthday present when he was 15.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
These necklaces -- one of bob cat paws, the other of lamb legs -- belong to Danielle Deveroux, an artist and the owner of the Creeper Gallery in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles These necklaces -- one of bob cat paws, the other of lamb legs -- belong to Danielle Deveroux, an artist and the owner of the Creeper Gallery in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Nathan Roberts owns a number of items belonging to criminals, like this &quot;Pogo&quot; painting produced by an imprisoned John Wayne Gacy.
Photos: World's strangest collections?
Shrunken heads, fetal skeltons and other bizzare collectibles Nathan Roberts owns a number of items belonging to criminals, like this "Pogo" painting produced by an imprisoned John Wayne Gacy.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
morbid curiosities 3morbid curiosities 6morbid curiosities 10morbid curiosities 5morbid curiosities 1morbid curiosities 4morbid curiosities 9morbid curiosities 2morbid curiositiesmorbid curiosities 8

(CNN)Whether it's comics and sneakers, or books and art, collecting is largely seen as a normal, if occasionally obsessive, pastime.

But what can be said about those who collect all things macabre -- fetus skeletons, taxidermy mutant farm animals and say, the personal effects of jailed serial killers?
Extraordinary in the ordinary: These warped works will melt your mind
Extraordinary in the ordinary: These warped works will melt your mind
Read: Wartime photos transformed into ghostly fantasies
"Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and Bizarre" gives a closer look at these more unconventional collections and the people behind them.
    Read: China's largest ghost town
    Read More
    Rather than writing them off as eccentric provocateurs or disturbed misfits, writer Paul Gambino gives insights into their motivations and personalities.
    There's the tattoo artist inspired by his travels to old European cities, the pathologist's assistant with almost a million Instagram followers, and the skeptical lapsed Catholic on a quest for a Rattenkönig, and many more.
    What unites them in Gambino's eyes is a passion for history.
    Read: The men who've turned taxidermy into strangely beguiling art
    "They're urban archeologists, historians, and, ultimately, scholarly curators of their ever-growing and evolving personal collections," Gambino writes in the book's introduction. "Be lucky enough to garner an invitation to view one of these collections and ask a question of origin on any particular piece -- then get ready to be educated and entertained."
    Look through the gallery above for a closer look inside some of these bizarre personal collections.
    "Morbid Curiosities: Collections of the Uncommon and Bizarre" by Paul Gambino, published by Laurence King, is out now.