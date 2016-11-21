Photos: A modern twist on religious design Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, Uttar Pradesh – Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, India will be 700 feet tall. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir by InGenious Studio, Uttar Pradesh – The temple was designed for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir by InGenious Studio, Uttar Pradesh – There will be a theme park within the temple grounds, and social facilities, apartments and villas will be built around it.

Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador – The following buildings, shortlisted by the 2015 World Architecture Festival , challenge design notions of sacred spaces.

Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador (2013) – Cardedeu is situated in the picturesque mountains surrounding Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador. "We didn't want Cardedeu to compete with nature, we could see and feel God in it. We just wanted to create a space that would enhance the focus in nature and feel connected to a person's beliefs and emotions. For us, it had to be simple, it had to be unadorned," says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura of the building's design.

Cardedeu by EMC Arquitectura, El Salvador (2013) – "It was intended as a scene for the landscape and handled as a unique space developed with a single material, concrete, to highlight the lake and mountains," says Gabriela Siman, project manager at EMC Arquitectura. The design's informal reticular pattern deliberately limits the visitor's view to the lake, enticing the visitor to explore its greater surroundings.

Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, Japan (2013) – Hiroshi Nakamura, CEO of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, says the chapel's form-defying design symbolizes the union of marriage: "Just as two lives go through twists and turns before uniting as one, the two spirals seamlessly connect at the top to form a single ribbon. By entwining two spiral stairways, we realized a free-standing building of unprecedented composition could architecturally embody the act of marriage. At this chapel, bride and groom ascend the stairs separately to be joined together at the top, ask for heaven's pardon, and declare their marriage."

Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Co. Ltd, Japan (2013) – The wedding chapel is built on the grounds of a resort hotel overlooking the Seto Inland Sea. Part of the design's circular plan was informed by its surroundings -- a thick forest that would block views of the sea. The chapel's form was therefore extended higher than the trees and its 360 degree views work as an idyllic observation platform for visitors.

Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, Doha – The Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies is located in Education City, on the outskirts of Doha. The building, which includes spaces for learning and a mosque, imparts Islamic values and education in a modern and progressive setting. The taller south facing mosque is intended to provide shade to the main courtyard.

Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies by Mangera Yvars Architects, Doha – According to Mangera Yvars Architects, the design incorporates the ethereal qualities of Islamic space --the use of light, the reverberation of prayer, the use of calligraphy, geometry and ornamentation. Calligraphy and Qur'anic verse decorates the building's facade. The design of the building's acoustics enable the call to prayer to resonate throughout the building.

Light of Life Church by Shinslab Architecture, Seoul (2014) – The Light of Life church is located on the outskirts of Seoul, South Korea, on the south side of Bori mountain. The exterior of the church resembles a modern green-house pyramid, and encases a wooden dome.

Light of Life Church by Shinslab Architecture, South Korea (2014) – The church's interior takes note of its mountainous and heavily forested surroundings -- its interior looks like an inverted treehouse, made of 834 differently sized pieces of Siberian red cedar wood. A cross is fixed in the middle of a pool of water.

Catholic City Hub by Eco.id Architects, Singapore (2014) – The Catholic City Hub was directly commissioned by the Catholic church in Singapore. Located in the heart of the city, the building functions as a community center, with office spaces, a café, multi-purpose function halls, and a library.

Catholic City Hub by Eco.id Architects, Singapore (2014) – The rippling lines of the building's facade are based on the score of a Gregorian chant. Project architect Christopher Khoo of Eco.id Architects, says the inspiration behind the building's facade was church instruments. "We wanted to use a simple material, in this case, lightweight aluminum. It resembles wind chimes or organ pipes. The aluminum tubes were used to give the building a modern look."

Stella Maris by Denton Coreker Marshall Jakarta/PT Duta Cermat Mandiri, Indonesia (2014) – This church's design is made of three concentric ovals and its warm, intimate interior is lined with timber. Teak wood slats are horizontally secured onto steel frames. Director of the Indonesian branch of Denton Corker Marshall, Budiman Hendropurnomo says the use of these materials and structure of design are intended to create acoustics that "would have the likeness of singing inside a violin."

Stella Maris by Denton Coreker Marshall Jakarta/PT Duta Cermat Mandiri, Indonesia (2014) – This catholic church was designed to seat up to 500 people in its canoe-like balconies. Natural materials such as stone and timber are used throughout the design.

Mahabodi Monastery by Multiply Architects LLP, Singapore (2014) – This monastery was re-designed with the intention of creating a modern center for Buddhist practice and culture, with a special emphasis on Buddhist art. Its facade is inspired by the golden colors and geometric patterns found on the cassock, or robe, of Buddhist monks.

Mahabodi Monastery by Multiply Architects LLP, Singapore (2014) – The circulation through the monastery is a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, gardens and water features that give pause for reflection.

Floating Moon Temple by Turenscape Architecture, China (2014) – The temple was rebuilt on a former Ming Dynasty temple site destroyed during the Sino-Japanese war. Since its opening, it has been frequented by Buddhists and the wider public.

Floating Moon Temple by Turenscape Architecture, China (2014) – The design is a modern take on traditional Buddhist temples, and embodies Zen ideas of emptiness and anatta, or the denial of a self. Its poetic name is a nod to its location "floating" in a wetland park in southwest China, as well as Buddhists concepts of cause, effect, completeness and incompleteness, which resemble the physical form of a moon.

Pagoda by a21 Studio, Vietnam (2014) – The word pagoda usually evokes images of tiered towers with upturned eaves. Pagoda, in this case, is stripped down to a single slab of rock -- a place of solitude and worship. "We wanted to create a stone pagoda that could fulfill the objectives of a temple -- as a pure place full of love, a space where people can practice meditation and find peace and a quiet stillness within," says architect Toan Nghiem of a21 Studio.

