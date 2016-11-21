Breaking News

Rwanda's Catholic Church says sorry for its role in 1994 genocide

By Deborah Bloom and Briana Duggan, CNN

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Family photos of victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide hang inside the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the country&#39;s capital of Kigali on April 5.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterFamily photos of victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide hang inside the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the country's capital of Kigali on April 5.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Alphonsine Mukamfizi, 42, who survived three attempts on her life and had to fake death to survive, poses at her home in Nyamata, a small town outside Kigali. The rest of her 11 family members were killed in the 1994 genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterAlphonsine Mukamfizi, 42, who survived three attempts on her life and had to fake death to survive, poses at her home in Nyamata, a small town outside Kigali. The rest of her 11 family members were killed in the 1994 genocide.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Prisoners convicted of genocide are interviewed by a delegation from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that visited a prison in Nyanza on April 3.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterPrisoners convicted of genocide are interviewed by a delegation from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that visited a prison in Nyanza on April 3.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Rwandans worship during a Sunday service at the Chapel Mbyo on April 6 in Mybo. Some scholars say Christian leaders gave moral sanction to the genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterRwandans worship during a Sunday service at the Chapel Mbyo on April 6 in Mybo. Some scholars say Christian leaders gave moral sanction to the genocide.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Teacher Alphonse Senyoni leads a class on history, politics and the 1994 genocide for former Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda combatants in Mutobo on April 10.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterTeacher Alphonse Senyoni leads a class on history, politics and the 1994 genocide for former Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda combatants in Mutobo on April 10.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Thousands of people gather April 5 at the Kicukiro College of Technology in Kigali to commemorate the 2,000 people who were abandoned by United Nations troops during the 1994 genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterThousands of people gather April 5 at the Kicukiro College of Technology in Kigali to commemorate the 2,000 people who were abandoned by United Nations troops during the 1994 genocide.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Ophelia Nyiramagumeri holds a rosary in Kigali. It was given to her by her nephew, who was killed in the 1994 genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterOphelia Nyiramagumeri holds a rosary in Kigali. It was given to her by her nephew, who was killed in the 1994 genocide.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Skulls of victims from the genocide are displayed inside the Ntarama Catholic Church memorial on April 4 in Ntarama.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterSkulls of victims from the genocide are displayed inside the Ntarama Catholic Church memorial on April 4 in Ntarama.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Bizimana Emmanuel, who was born two years before the genocide, is consoled by a woman during a public ceremony at Amahoro stadium in Kigali on April 7 to mark the 20th anniversary of the genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterBizimana Emmanuel, who was born two years before the genocide, is consoled by a woman during a public ceremony at Amahoro stadium in Kigali on April 7 to mark the 20th anniversary of the genocide.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Members of the Sainte-Famille Catholic Church congregation pray during a Sunday morning service in Kigali on April 6. The church was the scene of many killings during the 1994 genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterMembers of the Sainte-Famille Catholic Church congregation pray during a Sunday morning service in Kigali on April 6. The church was the scene of many killings during the 1994 genocide.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
People hold a candlelight vigil at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on April 7 during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the genocide.
Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda
Rwanda 20 years laterPeople hold a candlelight vigil at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on April 7 during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the genocide.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 rwanda 0411RESTRICTED 03 rwanda 041104 rwanda 041105 rwanda 041106 rwanda 041107 rwanda 041108 rwanda 041109 rwanda 041110 rwanda 041114 rwanda 041116 rwanda 0411

Story highlights

  • Rwandan bishops asked for forgiveness for sins of hatred and disagreement
  • A statement from Rwandan bishops was read in the country Sunday

(CNN)The Catholic Church in Rwanda has apologized for its members' role in the genocide that saw hundreds of thousands of Rwandans killed in 1994.

Rwandan bishops asked for "forgiveness for sins of hatred and disagreement that happened in the country to the point of hating our own countrymen because of their origin," in a statement read after mass in parishes across the country Sunday.
    In 1994, Hutu extremists in Rwanda targeted minority ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus in a three-month killing spree that left an estimated 800,000 people dead.
    Hutu attackers burned down churches with hundreds or thousands of Tutsis inside. The violence was triggered by the death of President Juvenal Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, in a plane crash April 6, 1994.
    Although the church states it did not send anyone to participate in the killings, it acknowledges that its members were active, apologizing for "Christian leaders who caused divisions among people and planted seeds of hate."
    Read More
    The church released its apology to coincide with the last day of the Jubilee Year of Mercy declared by Pope Francis.
    Four Catholic priests were indicted by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda for their role in the genocide in 2001.
    Among them was Rwandan Catholic Priest Athanse Seromba who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2006, increased to life imprisonment, for actively participating in the massacre of around 2,000 Tutsis who sought protection in his church.
    The United Nations has criticized the Catholic Church in the past for its failure to apologize for its complicity in the killings.
    Human rights groups have also joined in the criticism of the church and its role in the genocide.
    Groups such as African Rights, who research the genocide, say there is "overwhelming evidence that church leaders maintained their silence in the face of genocide," according to a 1998 report.
    They argue that the small number of indictments do not accurately represent the church's role in the genocide.
    Some Rwandan commentators praised the apology as an important first step but said it didn't go far enough.
    "I think it's a good start," said Gatete Nyiringabo, who works with the Rwanda-based Institute of Policy Analysis and Research. "This shows the church is finally reforming."
    But Nyiringabo added: "It was a half apology," noting the statement's absence of any policy recommendations. "They didn't indicate which bishops, and they didn't speak of the Catholic Church as a whole," he said.
    While several priests have been tried in the UN tribunal and in local courts, Rwandan genocide scholar Tom Ndahiro said that others continue to operate without repercussions.
    "There are many more [priests] who have not been held into account," said Ndahiro.
    "None of them have been held responsible by the Catholic Church itself and that is what is missing. You have civil courts that have tried them but the church has its laws and none of them has been held to account by the Catholic Church."
    "What they have done is a good step forward," he said. "It's significant only if it is followed by actions," he added.