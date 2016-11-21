Breaking News

All aboard! The Chinese-funded railways linking East Africa

By Sophie Morlin-Yron, CNN

Updated 8:53 PM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Since the first Chinese-backed railway, Tazara, was unveiled in the 1970s, four new billion-dollar railways have emerged across Africa.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Tazara, a flagship projectSince the first Chinese-backed railway, Tazara, was unveiled in the 1970s, four new billion-dollar railways have emerged across Africa.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
In the past 30 years, the Chinese have stepped in several times to repair the line, which cuts through the Selous Game Reserve in the south of Tanzania. Stretching 1,860 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi, it&#39;s still an example showcasing what China can do, experts say. &lt;em&gt;Photo: Rob&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbmexplorer.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;/BBMExplorer&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
TazaraIn the past 30 years, the Chinese have stepped in several times to repair the line, which cuts through the Selous Game Reserve in the south of Tanzania. Stretching 1,860 kilometers from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi, it's still an example showcasing what China can do, experts say. Photo: Rob/BBMExplorer
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Tanzania and Zambia&lt;a href=&quot;http://tazarasite.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; borrowed $500 million&lt;/a&gt; from China to cover the costs of the railway. The Chinese-built railways are constructed by a number of companies such as China Civil and Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), China Railway Group and China Railway Engineering Corporation, some of which are connected to the state.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
TazaraTanzania and Zambia borrowed $500 million from China to cover the costs of the railway. The Chinese-built railways are constructed by a number of companies such as China Civil and Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), China Railway Group and China Railway Engineering Corporation, some of which are connected to the state.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
The latest to be unveiled, in October 2016, is a 756-kilometer electric railway which links Ethiopia&#39;s Addis Ababa to Djibouti.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti electric railway lineThe latest to be unveiled, in October 2016, is a 756-kilometer electric railway which links Ethiopia's Addis Ababa to Djibouti.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
The price tag was $3.5 billion, 70% of which was provided by the China Export Import bank (Exim), according to the SAIS China-Africa Research Institute (SAIS-CARI). African countries borrowed nearly $10 billion for railways between 2000 and 2014.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti electric railway lineThe price tag was $3.5 billion, 70% of which was provided by the China Export Import bank (Exim), according to the SAIS China-Africa Research Institute (SAIS-CARI). African countries borrowed nearly $10 billion for railways between 2000 and 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
The new line gives landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port in Djibouti. If all goes as planned, it will link up to a planned rail network connecting East African countries such as South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Ethiopia-Djibouti electric railway lineThe new line gives landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port in Djibouti. If all goes as planned, it will link up to a planned rail network connecting East African countries such as South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
The railway forms part of the so-called EAC Rail Sector Enhancement Project, also called the East African Railway Masterplan, managed by the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eac.int/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; East Africa Community (EAC) &lt;/a&gt;which plans to link Mombasa with other major East African cities such as Kampala in Uganda, and Juba in South Sudan.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiThe railway forms part of the so-called EAC Rail Sector Enhancement Project, also called the East African Railway Masterplan, managed by the East Africa Community (EAC) which plans to link Mombasa with other major East African cities such as Kampala in Uganda, and Juba in South Sudan.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Kenya is spearheading the project, with a new 472-kilometers-long standard gauge line connecting&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/15/africa/kenya-railway-east-africa/&quot;&gt; Mombasa to Nairobi taking shape&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiKenya is spearheading the project, with a new 472-kilometers-long standard gauge line connecting Mombasa to Nairobi taking shape.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
The projects are not without controversy. In Kenya for example, the railway cuts through nature reserve, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jul/31/chinese-built-railway-line-cut-nairobi-national-park-kenya&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;causing a stir &lt;/a&gt;among conservationists who say it will disturb wildlife. China has also been criticized for bringing their own workers, instead of employing locals.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiThe projects are not without controversy. In Kenya for example, the railway cuts through nature reserve, causing a stir among conservationists who say it will disturb wildlife. China has also been criticized for bringing their own workers, instead of employing locals.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
According to research by SAIS, about 1 in 10 workers are Chinese across the projects. For the Mombasa to Nairobi line, the Chinese construction company used 25,000 Kenyan workers and 3,000 Chinese, and some Kenyans were trained in China, the research showed.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiAccording to research by SAIS, about 1 in 10 workers are Chinese across the projects. For the Mombasa to Nairobi line, the Chinese construction company used 25,000 Kenyan workers and 3,000 Chinese, and some Kenyans were trained in China, the research showed.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Kenya&#39;s new railway cost $4 billion, with China Exim Bank funding $3.6 billion of the total cost, according to SAIS. estimates.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Kenya: Mombasa to NairobiKenya's new railway cost $4 billion, with China Exim Bank funding $3.6 billion of the total cost, according to SAIS. estimates.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Sudan&#39;s very own Chinese railway opened in 2014. The so-called Nile Train is 782 kilometers long, extending from Port Sudan via Atbara to the capital, Khartoum.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Sudan: Khartoum to Port SudanSudan's very own Chinese railway opened in 2014. The so-called Nile Train is 782 kilometers long, extending from Port Sudan via Atbara to the capital, Khartoum.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
China lent Sudan nearly $1.1 billion toward the $1.5 billion project, according to SAIS.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Sudan: Khartoum to Port SudanChina lent Sudan nearly $1.1 billion toward the $1.5 billion project, according to SAIS.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
The line currently ends near the Nile River in the Sudanese capital Kartoum but future lines are expected to connect the railway to neighboring countries.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Sudan: Khartoum to Port SudanThe line currently ends near the Nile River in the Sudanese capital Kartoum but future lines are expected to connect the railway to neighboring countries.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Unveiled in July 2016, a new line in Nigeria connects federal capital city Abuja to the city of Kaduna further north.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna railway Unveiled in July 2016, a new line in Nigeria connects federal capital city Abuja to the city of Kaduna further north.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari (right) signs visitor&#39;s register during an opening ceremony in July 2016. China Exim bank loaned $500 million toward the railway, which cost a total of $874 million, according to SAIS.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna railway Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari (right) signs visitor's register during an opening ceremony in July 2016. China Exim bank loaned $500 million toward the railway, which cost a total of $874 million, according to SAIS.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
The 187-kilometer standard gauge track has nine stations. The Chinese have also partly funded rehabilitation of existing railways in Angola, such as the old colonial railway Benguela, as well as two urban light railways in Abuja, Nigeria and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia according to SAIS.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna railway The 187-kilometer standard gauge track has nine stations. The Chinese have also partly funded rehabilitation of existing railways in Angola, such as the old colonial railway Benguela, as well as two urban light railways in Abuja, Nigeria and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia according to SAIS.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
The new Chinese trains in East Africa will run at speeds between 80 and 120 miles per hour. However, faster trains could be on the horizon, as the African Union has &lt;a href=&quot;http://agenda2063.au.int/en/news/african-union-signs-agreement-africas-high-speed-railway-network-addis-ababa-ethiopia-%E2%80%93-5-octob&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;plan to link up all major cities&lt;/a&gt; in Africa with a new Chinese-funded, high-speed project as part of their Agenda 2063.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
Future plansThe new Chinese trains in East Africa will run at speeds between 80 and 120 miles per hour. However, faster trains could be on the horizon, as the African Union has plan to link up all major cities in Africa with a new Chinese-funded, high-speed project as part of their Agenda 2063.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Between 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects, from buildings to dams in 50 African countries at a cost of $75 billion, according to AidData. Is China paying for everything in Africa? Not quite. Overall, more than $131 billion was spent on transportation construction in Africa in 2015 alone, with another $200 billion expected to be spent on the continent&#39;s roads, and another $7 billion on airports by 2025.
Photos: The 5 largest Chinese railways in Africa
China's fundingBetween 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects, from buildings to dams in 50 African countries at a cost of $75 billion, according to AidData. Is China paying for everything in Africa? Not quite. Overall, more than $131 billion was spent on transportation construction in Africa in 2015 alone, with another $200 billion expected to be spent on the continent's roads, and another $7 billion on airports by 2025.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
tazararufij river selous game reservetazara GettyImages-612795156GettyImages-612797642addis ababa to djiboutiKenya railway carriage Kenya railway view elephants KenyaKenya railway bridge Kenya railway construction GettyImages-485889077GettyImages-485889083nile river khartoum sudanGettyImages-579868360GettyImages-583537684GettyImages-579868556GettyImages-476416398GettyImages-612797406

Story highlights

  • New China-backed multi-billion-dollar railways are emerging in Africa
  • African countries borrowed nearly $10bn for railways between 2000-2014
  • A planned network will connect East Africa

(CNN)Near Africa's horn on the easternmost part of the continent, a shiny new electric railway runs alongside an old abandoned track through both arid desert and green highlands.

Some 750 kilometres (466 miles) long, the $4 billion line opened in October and links landlocked Ethiopia to the coast in Djibouti.
    It was partly funded and built by Chinese companies, just like the other planned lines it could soon link up with neighboring Sudan and Kenya -- where the first part of a new $13 billion Kenyan railway linking Mombasa to Nairobi is taking shape.
    The sprawling network is planned to continue into South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, as part of transnational efforts to connect countries within East Africa.
    This could transform how goods and people move, and the increased number of lines is expected to boost trade in countries like Kenya, says Kuria Muchiru, advisory partner, East Africa, at PwC in Kenya.
    Read More
    "Because we probably have about 4,000 trucks everyday making the trip up from Mombasa into Nairobi, and some go farther on," adds Muchiru.
    The ports are where the magic happens, with 90% of African imports and exports conducted by sea which can be an issue for trade coming into landlocked countries.
    "The new lines will have access to the ports and be able to almost offload directly onto the train and then straight onto inland locations," Muchiru says.

    Billions in loans

    The new lines are part of the so-called LAPPSET rail project and the EAC Rail Sector Enhancement Project, also called the East African Railway Masterplan, and managed by the East Africa Community (EAC) -- an intergovernmental organization run by Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda -- together with consulting company CPCS.
    But railways don't come cheap, and African countries are borrowing heavily from China to scrape the funds together.
    In the 10-year period between 2004 and 2014, African countries borrowed nearly $10 billion for railway projects from China, facilitated by the China Export Import Bank (Exim), according to researchers by SAIS China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS-CARI).

    Why does China invest so enthusiastically?

    China sees the railways as an investment opportunity which also creates an export market for their booming steel and construction industries, says Deborah Brautigam, professor of international political economy and director of SAIS-CARI.
    "They have overcapacity in China. They have steel that they want to use. They've got experienced companies that know how to build railways."
    But it's not without risks, and whether the loans will be fully repaid remains to be seen, she adds.
    "That's still a question mark."
    However, while countries often dream big, not all projects make it past the planning stage, according to Brautigam.
    Between 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects, from buildings to dams in 50 African countries at a cost of $75bn.
    Between 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects, from buildings to dams in 50 African countries at a cost of $75bn.
    Looking at larger projects, five railways have materialized so far, with the Tazara railway -- which links Tanzania and Zambia -- being the first to be completed back in the 1970s.
    The other four projects are in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya and Sudan, says Brautigam.

    The West not as keen

    The US and other Western countries have financed some railways and other infrastructure projects across the continent, but they haven't been as keen to invest as China, partly due to a fear that the African countries won't keep up the maintenance, Brautigam says.
    "[They] have put some money into these railways but not very much. They really haven't wanted to finance them."
    "They felt, and probably rightly, that these governments were not doing a good job with what they had already," she adds.
    So are these new East African railway projects feasible? Andrew Grantham, editor at Railway Gazette International who covers railway developments in the area, says that as long as there are funds and political will, there are no technical hurdles to expect.
    The Chinese-built Qinghai-Tibet railway spans 1,956km across high altitudes linking Xining in Qinghai Province to Lhasa.
    The Chinese-built Qinghai-Tibet railway spans 1,956km across high altitudes linking Xining in Qinghai Province to Lhasa.
    "The Chinese have built a railway to Tibet, and once you've done that, very few things are going to be a technical challenge."
    "If you have the right environments, there is no reason these schemes shouldn't happen," he adds.
    While the old colonial lines vary in size and style, the new Chinese railways will be standardized, which makes it easier to link lines and countries, Grantham explains.
    "Essentially, the Chinese will give you a catalogue. You pick one and build it."

    Is China building everything in Africa?

    It's not just railways. The Chinese are involved in constructing buildings, dams, and bridges within the continent.
    Trade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. This summer saw the completion of Morocco&#39;s Mohammed VI Bridge, &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2016-07/08/c_135496809.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a $72m project&lt;/a&gt; built by Chinese development group Cover-Mbec.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Bridging culturesTrade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. This summer saw the completion of Morocco's Mohammed VI Bridge, a $72m project built by Chinese development group Cover-Mbec.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    Chinese investment is the leading source of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bakermckenzie.com/news/China-is-poised-to-remain-the-biggest-funding-source-for-Africas-infrastructure-projects-01-28-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;infrastructure spending&lt;/a&gt; in Africa. Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Whatever the weatherChinese investment is the leading source of infrastructure spending in Africa. Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    Trade has become increasingly diverse, as typified by &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/01/160101-zimbabwe-elephants-china-export-zoos-conservation-jane-goodall/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recent deals&lt;/a&gt; to export elephants from Zimbabwe to China. President Robert Mugabe&#39;s government sold 24 elephants to Chinese zoos in 2015, and despite protests from animal welfare groups, the figure will climb again this year.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Access all areasTrade has become increasingly diverse, as typified by recent deals to export elephants from Zimbabwe to China. President Robert Mugabe's government sold 24 elephants to Chinese zoos in 2015, and despite protests from animal welfare groups, the figure will climb again this year.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    In addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014. In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Cost of smokingIn addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014. In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    Benin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair. The tiny state was also by far the continent&#39;s largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Ben-in disguiseBenin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair. The tiny state was also by far the continent's largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    Morocco supported one of the country&#39;s most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Exotic tasteMorocco supported one of the country's most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    Ethiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Right trackEthiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    South Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Wealth kickSouth Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    Liberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Going overboardLiberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    China&#39;s scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Total coverageChina's scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    A recent report from the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town documented increased Chinese investment in real estate in South Africa and Mauritius, worth &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ccs.org.za/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/CCS_Research-Report_Chinese_Presence_South-Africa_Mauritius_Honita_Cowaloosur_2016.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;around $740 million&lt;/a&gt; in the island state since 2005.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Holiday homesA recent report from the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town documented increased Chinese investment in real estate in South Africa and Mauritius, worth around $740 million in the island state since 2005.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    China has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa. Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal&#39;s new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Curtain callChina has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa. Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal's new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    &#39;Stadium diplomacy&#39; has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola&#39;s November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured).
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Stadium diplomacy'Stadium diplomacy' has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola's November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured).
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    Dozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Medical aidDozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    The headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Strength in unity The headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    China&#39;s largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria&#39;s $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Transport upgradesChina's largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria's $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    Ghana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Turning the tideGhana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    China has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Fueling developmentChina has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    The 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding.
    Photos: Trillion dollar deals: The China-Africa partnership in pictures
    Road less traveledThe 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    bridge 2nigeria umbrellazimbabwe elephant 2zimbabwe tobaccochina wigmorocco tea 2ethiopia railbikes south africamonrovia port 2egypt scarvesexpensive hotel room st regis mauritiusgrand theatre senegalnovember 11 stadium luandachinese hospital congoChinese projects Africa 4lAGOS-kANO RAILWAYghana bui damangola oilTHIKA SUPERHIGHWAY
    "Fifty billion dollars a year of construction work is being done by Chinese companies in Africa. There's a huge range," Brautigam says.
    Between 2000 and 2011, the Chinese backed more than 1,700 projects in 50 African countries at a cost of $75 billion, according to AidData.

    Controversial plans

    The Chinese projects are not without controversy, however. Conservationists, for example, have voiced concern that they could disturb wildlife, as they cut through Kenya's national parks.
    China has also been criticized for working with undemocratic regimes and bringing their own workers, instead of employing locals.
    Conservationists have warned that the megaprojects could disrupt wildlife.
    Conservationists have warned that the megaprojects could disrupt wildlife.

    Dreams of a future Cape to Cairo line

    New plans could see the network extend even further south. Zambia sealed a deal with China this month which could link up Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique in four years time, according to Zambia's department of transport.
    The importance of Africa&#39;s ports
    africa view ports_00001810

      JUST WATCHED

      The importance of Africa's ports

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The importance of Africa's ports 00:54
    However, travelers yearning for a trans-African Cape to Cairo railway may be disappointed. New railways are more likely to keep zigzagging from the coastal ports to mines and industrial districts inland, Grantham says.
    "There has long been a dream of a Cape to Cairo railway, but the problem is that nobody actually needs to move any goods from Cape to Cairo, so realistically it's not a priority."

    CNN's Katy Scott, Jason Kwok and Aaron Darveniza contributed to this report.