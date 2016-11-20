Story highlights Police chief says this was a targeted killing

"This is everyone's worst nightmare," chief says

(CNN) A San Antonio police officer was shot to death during a traffic stop Sunday in what the department's chief described as a targeted killing similar to recent police shootings in Dallas, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Police are looking for the man who pulled up in a car behind the officer's patrol car while he was writing a ticket, Chief William McManus said Sunday in a news conference.

The suspect walked up to the passenger window and fired a round that hit the officer in the head, McManus said. The suspect then reached into the vehicle and shot the officer a second time, McManus said.

"This is everyone's worst nightmare, the officers in the department, the family and everyone who supports the officers," McManus said.

The shooting occurred near police headquarters, McManus said. After the shooting the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.

