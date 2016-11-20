Story highlights
- Police chief says this was a targeted killing
- "This is everyone's worst nightmare," chief says
(CNN)A San Antonio police officer was shot to death during a traffic stop Sunday in what the department's chief described as a targeted killing similar to recent police shootings in Dallas, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Police are looking for the man who pulled up in a car behind the officer's patrol car while he was writing a ticket, Chief William McManus said Sunday in a news conference.
The suspect walked up to the passenger window and fired a round that hit the officer in the head, McManus said. The suspect then reached into the vehicle and shot the officer a second time, McManus said.
"This is everyone's worst nightmare, the officers in the department, the family and everyone who supports the officers," McManus said.
The shooting occurred near police headquarters, McManus said. After the shooting the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.
Police released a photo of the car the suspect is believed to have left in.
While motive is still being investigated, McManus likened the shooting to recent deaths of police officers in Dallas, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Both of those shootings followed police-involved shootings of civilians that triggered protests nationwide.
"It's always difficult especially in this day and age where police are being targeted across the county," he added. "Unfortunately like Dallas like Baton Rouge it's happened here."
He said,"Hopefully we'll solve this one real quick, and if this individual is a danger to more police or anyone else we will try to get him off the street as soon as we can."