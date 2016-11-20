Story highlights Officer was 50 years old, a 20-year veteran of the force

Police chief says this was a targeted killing

(CNN) A San Antonio police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop Sunday in what the department's chief described as a targeted killing similar to recent police shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Detective Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the department, was shot in his patrol car outside police headquarters, Chief William McManus said Sunday in a news conference. Marconi was 50 years old.

"[When] most families will be celebrating the holidays SAPD will be burying one of its own because of an ultimate act of cowardice by a suspect who will be caught and brought to justice," McManus said.

Police asked the public for help finding the suspect, whom McManus described as a slim black man in his 20s or 30s in a gray shirt and gray pants. He is believed to have fled the shooting scene in a black sedan with chrome rims and dark covered windows.

Police are looking for this person in connection with an officer's shooting death.

"We consider the suspect to be extremely dangerous and a clear threat to law enforcement officers and the public," he said.

