Kanye rants on politics and Beyonce, cuts show short

Story highlights West took aim at Facebook, Google and the media

Asked Jay-Z to call him to talk "like a man"

He only performed two songs for Sacramento crowd

New York (CNN) Kanye West left thousands of his California fans disappointed on Saturday night after cutting his show short, performing only two songs and engaging in a long rant about politics, the media and Beyonce and Jay-Z.

West came on stage 90 minutes late in Sacramento, according to concert goers, and told his audience that they couldn't believe Hillary Clinton had lost "Cause you was lied to by Google. You was lied to Mark Zuckerberg."

West made another reference to Clinton's defeat while taking aim at radio executives. If radio stations "keep following old models," he said, they would be "Hillary Clintoned."

West, who once posed for a selfie with Clinton and his wife, Clinton supporter Kim Kardashian West, told an audience earlier in the week that he didn't vote in this year's election but if he did he would have voted for Donald Trump.

Fellow celebrities

Read More