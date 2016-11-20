Story highlights West takes aim at Facebook, Google and the media; he performs two songs for Sacramento crowd

He asks Jay-Z to call him to talk "like a man;" Ticketmaster to give full refund

New York (CNN) Kanye West left thousands of his California fans disappointed this weekend, cutting one show short and canceling another.

On Saturday night the singer cut his Sacramento show short, performing only two songs and engaging in a long rant about politics, the media and Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Ticketmaster announced Sunday that it would give a full refund to those who bought tickets to the Saturday show through its network. "We understand that last night's show was cut short," they wrote to ticket holders.

Tonight's show has been cancelled. Refunds at point of purchase. — The Forum (@theforum) November 21, 2016

On Sunday, hours before he was due to take the stage for a concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the venue and Ticketmaster announced the show had been canceled and refunds were to be given.

Kanye West fans who attended Saturday night's show in Sacramento received this email on Sunday

The Golden 1 Center, where the Saturday concert took place, has a 17,500 capacity, according to its website. Tickets to West's other shows in California range in price from $26 to $135.

