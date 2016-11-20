Story highlights
- Accident occurred on Savannah's River Street
- Firefighter died of apparent medical condition
(CNN)A Savannah firefighter died on Saturday in a rescue mission after a dock collapsed in the Georgia city.
Master Firefighter Michael Curry suffered an "apparent medical condition" and later died at a Savannah hospital, the city fire department said.
He was a 13-year veteran of the department.
The dock -- which connected passengers to a ferry crossing -- sent people into the Savannah River when it gave way.
The incident occurred along River Street, a popular tourist destination in the city. Thirteen people were hospitalized, and another 30 suffered minor injuries.
Cellphone video showed a tipped-over dock, with people being pulled out of the water or trying to swim to safety.
"The pier appeared to drop straight down," said one witness. Another reported victims "were trying to hold on for their lives."
Fire officials said they don't know whether the collapse was caused by overcrowding and that their investigation is ongoing.