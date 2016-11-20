Story highlights Accident occurred on Savannah's River Street

Firefighter died of apparent medical condition

(CNN) A Savannah firefighter died on Saturday in a rescue mission after a dock collapsed in the Georgia city.

Master Firefighter Michael Curry suffered an "apparent medical condition" and later died at a Savannah hospital, the city fire department said.

He was a 13-year veteran of the department.

The dock -- which connected passengers to a ferry crossing -- sent people into the Savannah River when it gave way.

The incident occurred along River Street, a popular tourist destination in the city. Thirteen people were hospitalized, and another 30 suffered minor injuries.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of one of our dedicated brothers, Master Firefighter Michael Curry. pic.twitter.com/DkUuiRK13X — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) November 20, 2016

