Story highlights Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-4) to win ATP Finals

Victory here sees Brit named year-end world No. 1 for the first time

London (CNN) It was the match they'd all been waiting for. A "movie scenario" in the words of Novak Djokovic; the "perfect ending" to a historic season for home favorite Andy Murray.

Two childhood friends at the peak of their careers locked in battle for the top spot in tennis. There could only be one winner.

After his 24th consecutive victory (6-3 6-4), Andy Murray is that man, joining coach Ivan Lendl and boyhood idol Andre Agassi in an exclusive pantheon of just 17 players to have held the year-end No. 1 position since the ranking system began.

"To finish the year world No. 1 is very special. It's something I never expected," Murray reflected after the match.

"I couldn't have done it without my team. My family as well -- they've been around for a long time and made a lot of sacrifices for me."

Year-end rankings 1 Murray (Career-High) 2 Djokovic 3 Raonic (Career-High) 4 Wawrinka 5 Nishikori 6 Cilic (Career-High) 7 Monfils 8 Thiem 9 Nadal 10 Berdych

Read More