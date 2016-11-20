Story highlights
- Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-4) to win ATP Finals
- Victory here sees Brit named year-end world No. 1 for the first time
London (CNN)It was the match they'd all been waiting for. A "movie scenario" in the words of Novak Djokovic; the "perfect ending" to a historic season for home favorite Andy Murray.
Two childhood friends at the peak of their careers locked in battle for the top spot in tennis. There could only be one winner.
After his 24th consecutive victory (6-3 6-4), Andy Murray is that man, joining coach Ivan Lendl and boyhood idol Andre Agassi in an exclusive pantheon of just 17 players to have held the year-end No. 1 position since the ranking system began.
"To finish the year world No. 1 is very special. It's something I never expected," Murray reflected after the match.
"I couldn't have done it without my team. My family as well -- they've been around for a long time and made a lot of sacrifices for me."
Year-end rankings
1 Murray (Career-High)
2 Djokovic
3 Raonic (Career-High)
4 Wawrinka
5 Nishikori
6 Cilic (Career-High)
7 Monfils
8 Thiem
9 Nadal
10 Berdych
It was a feat of endurance the Brit had made it here at all; two record-breaking matches had led to speculation the 29-year-old wouldn't be able to go the distance against an apparently reinvigorated Novak Djokovic.
But buoyed by sell-out home crowd, he quickly dispelled any lingering doubts to take the match on his third Championship point.
"Today we were both part of history," a gallant Djokovic told the crowd. "It was an honor to be on the court and part of the big occasion."
"Andy's definitely No. 1 in the world. He's the best player and definitely deserved to win."
Their last meeting — June's Roland Garros final — saw Djokovic become the first man to hold all four majors simultaneously since Rod Laver in 1969.
Five months on, the Serb's reign is over and it's Murray who enters the history books.
More to follow...